‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Star Believes She Survived Thanos’ Snap

When Thanos (Josh Brolin) snapped his fingers at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, he rid the universe of half of all life. We saw characters like Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) bite the dust on screen, but soon after the film premiered, directors Joe and Anthony Russo confirmed some of the deaths that happened off screen.

According to the Russo Brothers, Marvel Cinematic Universe characters like Betty Ross and Lady Sif died in Thanos’ snap.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for characters who appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming, only Ned (Jacob Batalon) and Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) had been talked about by the Russo. But Homecoming actress Laura Harrier recently expressed optimism that her character survived “The Snappening.”

“Did Liz disappear into dust? I think she’s around,” Harrier revealed to CinemaBlend. “I think she’s sticking around. She’s tough.”

Harrier played Liz Toomes, the daughter of Michael Keaton’s Adrian Toomes/Vulture and with the way Spider-Man: Homecoming ended, it’s certainly a possibility that we haven’t seen the last of the Toomes clan yet.

Filming for Spider-Man: Far From Home — the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming — is well underway in London and other European countries. With Spider-Man finally debuting in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has been putting the character into coming-of-age scenarios.

Playing off of Tom Holland’s spoiler-prone reveals, the actor was tasked with revealing the title of the Homecoming sequel earlier this summer.

“There are certain logistics of the way these movies are made that meant that title would potentially be leaked in some way because it was going out into the world in various forms,” Feige explained. “So Mr. Holland took it upon himself to leak it for us.”

Much of the Homecoming cast is expected to return for Far From Home, including Holland, Zendaya, Tomei, Keaton, Batalon, and Tony Revolori. The film will also reportedly add Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, Jake Gyllenhaal and Numan Acar to the cast, and will be directed once more by director Jon Watts.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on Digital platforms and lands on DVD and Blu-ray on Tuesday, Aug. 14. Ant-Man and the Wasp is now in theaters.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020