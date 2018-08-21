KSI Takes a Page From ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ to Turn Logan Paul to Ash in New Music Video

Avengers: Infinity War has certainly made an impact on our popular culture over the past few months — so much so that the film’s events have made their way into the world of diss tracks.

British Youtuber KSI, who is set to fight Logan Paul in an upcoming amateur boxing match, recently released a new music video poking fun at his American counterpart. The video, for a song called “On Point”, sees KSI getting the upper hand on Paul in several different ways — culminating in him putting on the Infinity Gauntlet and “snapping” Paul to dust.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There is, of course, a bit of extra irony in that image, aside from the fact that it’s a topical way of referencing the upcoming fight. In real life, Paul is dating Agents of SHIELD star Chloe Bennet, and he’s capitalized on the recent Marvel Cinematic Universe drama surrounding Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

While it’s safe to assume that KSI and Logan Paul’s fight won’t end so tragically, Marvel fans are still reeling about the various character deaths in Infinity War, which were determined in a very particular way.

“In terms of our choices about who Thanos would end up eradicating with his snap, you know it was very story focused,” Anthony Russo said in an Infinity War special feature. “How do we pay off each individual character’s storyline most profoundly. The first person to go is Bucky Barnes, and it’s shot from Captain America’s perspective. You know we’re watching Cap go through the experience of watching him go away. We’re watching Okoye, who’s number one mission in life is to protect the king. She watches the King go in front of her. To see those characters react in those situations is very powerful and resonate.”

So, will “The Snappening” be undone in Avengers 4? Apparently, the answer isn’t so cut and dry.

“[Avengers 4] doesn’t do what you think it does,” co-writer Christopher Markus said in an interview earlier this year. “It is a different movie than you think it is…Also…[the deaths are] real. I just want to tell you it’s real, and the sooner you accept that, the sooner you will be able to move on to the next stage of grief.”

“Put it this way,” Stephen McFeely added. “I think [Infinity War] is a fairly mature movie for a blockbuster. It’s got a lot of fun in it, obviously, but boy, it gets very mature. The second one is also mature. We’re going to own these choices, and hopefully surprise and delight you and get you invested. It’s by the same studio, the same filmmaking team. They were written at the same time, shot at the same time. They’re clearly connected, but they are definitely two different movies, one of which is dependent on what happened previous.”

What do you think of this Infinity War-themed diss track? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Ant-Man and the Wasp is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.