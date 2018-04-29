‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Mark Ruffalo Says Russian Fan Jumped In Car With Him Out Of Love For Tom Hiddleston

Sometimes it’s not easy being the star of a multi-billion dollar franchise as Mark Ruffalo recounted during the promotional tour for Avengers: Infinity War. During a fan event, the Avengers star had an intense encounter with an overzealous fan trying to get to his co-star Tom Hiddleston.

The altercation took place during the Russian press conference for The Avengers back in 2012. While on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Ruffalo recalled the bizarre experience that had him a bit shaken.

“I was in Russia, of all places, and the Russian security forces are basically just their KGB. They’re very, very, very good at their jobs, to the point where they don’t even let you go to the bathroom without one hand in the stall with you,” told Corden, Wednesday night. “But they weren’t very good at keeping a certain fan from throwing my publicist out of the way to get into the car with me to drive to the premiere. They didn’t realize there was a fan and not my publicist sitting next to me.”

Ruffalo went on explaining that the woman in question was so proud of her efforts in dodging the security, he was stunned that she asked him to give some artwork to Tom Hiddleston.

“She’s like, ‘Oh my God, oh my God, I’m can’t believe I’m here with you,’” the 50-year-old said, before adding: “She’s like, ‘Would you please give this to Tom Hiddleston!’ They love Tom Hiddleston in Russia. It was crazy.”

Luckily for Ruffalo, since the first Avengers premiere, he’s quickly become a fan favorite of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Especially when he live-streamed the first 20 minutes of Thor: Ragnarok on accident. The actor recently opened up about that entire experience.

“In all fairness, [the phone] was in my pocket, and [the internet] heard the first 20 minutes,” Ruffalo said. “When I knew, first my phone was blowing up and I was getting all these texts and I was like, ‘I hope my mom’s okay.’ But I was like, ‘I can’t check my phone in the middle of the theater, that’s rude, especially on my own movie. Then someone from Disney came up, a woman, and she poked me, and she said, ‘Turn off your phone! Your phone is on, turn off your phone!”

It’s a moment that will live on forever.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.

