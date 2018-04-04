Avengers: Infinity War Photos Released

We’re getting closer and closer to Avengers: Infinity War and a few new photos reveal another look at the film’s many heroes.

The images come courtesy of Total Film Magazine, and the first photo features what looks to be the initial meeting between Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy. We assume first meeting since the Guardians are in pure defense mode, with guns and swords (and in one case mind powers) pointed at the intruder. This also gives us one of our first looks at Mantis in Infinity War, who made her debut in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Hey, at least it got Groot to finally put down his gaming device right? Not the way Star-Lord expected that to work mind you, but a win is a win.

The second photo features Wong, Doctor Strange, Bruce Banner, and Tony Stark all staring at something from inside the Sanctum Sanctorum. Doctor Strange’s headquarters looks to have taken a bit of a beating, and perhaps that is the result of whatever they’re staring at. As for the direct damage to the stairs, that is probably from Banner’s fall through the roof, which is glimpsed at in the Avengers: Infinity War trailers.

These team-ups are part of the reason so many fans have been anticipating Infinity War, as the film has the chance to pair up heroes who have never even had the chance to interact previously. The Guardians will not only meet people like Thor, but they’ll also encounter Doctor Strange, Ant-Man, Captain America, Black Panther, Black Widow, Spider-Man, and more.

Thor will be working heavily with the Guardians from appearances, while the foursome seen above will be teaming-up a few times. Captain America’s group of rogue heroes will be helping defend Wakanda, though we aren’t sure where exactly Ant-Man is in all this just yet. As for Spider-Man, he seems to be helping Iron Man and the rest of the group in their attack against Thanos’ Q-Ship.

