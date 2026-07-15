Tales of Suspense #39 Debuts Marvel’s Most Famous Armored Hero

In the early 1960s, Marvel Comics was roaring to life with titles that carried over from Atlas Comics, released among new titles like Fantastic Four (November 1961), The Incredible Hulk (May 1962), and The Amazing Spider-Man (March 1963), among others. The titles that carried over from Atlas Comics included titles like Tales of Suspense, Tales to Astonish, and Journey Into Mystery. With Tales of Suspense, Marvel took over with issue #19 (July 1961) and told stories with a sci-fi basis. However, in Tales of Suspense #39, everything changed, and the title became known for one of Marvel’s new superhero creations, an armored hero known as Iron Man.

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Tales of Suspense #39 had four storylines, with a fantasy story called “Gundar,” a sci-fi tale titled “The Last Rocket,” and a text-only story called “The Treasure,” all fitting the same tone from the previous issues in the series. However, the first story in the book was something very different. The story was “Iron Man Is Born” by Stan Lee, Larry Lieber, and Don Heck, with Jack Kirby as the cover artist. The tale introduced an industrialist named Tony Stark who had to create a suit of armor to save his life and escape from communist forces. In that story, Iron Man was born.

Tales of Suspense #39 Introduces the World to Iron Man

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The issue opens with what looks like a basic sci-fi tale, as the first page shows a silver-armored person pushing his way through rock walls. It was on this page that the issue promised to introduce readers to “The Invincible Iron Man.” This book was released in 1963, so it is important to know that the Marvel sliding timeline had him working during a war of those times. This story showed that Stark was working with the military to invent devices that no one believed were possible at that time. However, with his experiments proving a success, he became a target for anyone who wanted his technology.

At this time, the story took place while the United States and Vietnam were involved in a conflict, so that is where the story leads, although with the Marvel sliding timeline, that has since been retconned to be the fictional Siancong War so Marvel can avoid dating itself with real-world conflicts that complicate a timeline where characters have been around the same age for up to six decades now. The origin story is familiar because the Marvel Cinematic Universe played it the same, with Stark’s capture, the industrialist getting shrapnel close to his heart, and this leading to his new inventions.

In a cave, he created a device to keep the shrapnel in place to protect his heart, and then he created a suit of armor that allowed him to attack and defeat his attackers and escape. In this case, Iron Man’s first villain was Wong-Chu, one of many antagonists that represented foreign military forces that Iron Man fought during his time in Tales of Suspense. In this debut issue, the original story ended after only 13 pages, but it packed a punch, and Marvel knew that it would, revealing that Iron Man would be back in the next issue.

Iron Man stories then ran from this issue through Tales of Suspense #58, with characters like The Mandarin, Black Widow, and Crimson Dynamo debuting along the way. After this, the title then became a two-character series with Iron Man getting one tale and Captain America getting the second. It was a way to give Avengers fans a second story with the two veterans of the team. It wasn’t until May 1968 that Marvel finally gave Iron Man his own comic book. After a one-shot duo comic with Iron Man and the Sub-Mariner, Marvel published his first solo issue, Iron Man #1, by Archie Goodwin and Gene Colan, allowing him to prove himself without the anthology title backing his name.

Tales of Suspense #39 is a Perfect Addition to Anyone’s Collection

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Iron Man’s first appearance in Marvel Comics makes this an issue that all Marvel Comics collectors should want to own. Tales of Suspense #39 offers up Tony Stark’s first appearance, his origin story, and how he became Iron Man, and it also helped turn this anthology comic into one of its biggest hits in the company’s growing superhero line. These are all reasons for any Marvel Comics collector to add this book to their collection. Now you have the chance to add Tales of Suspense #39 to your collection with the ComicBook Vending Machine, which will contain a copy of the issue that was purchased directly from a local comic book shop.

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