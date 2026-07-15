Punisher vs Spider-Man #1 Is a Very Different Story Than You’re Expecting and That’s a Good Thing (Review)

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the next big MCU film and Marvel Comics has put out the full court press for it. The publisher has been stacking its schedule with Spider-Man comics meant to synergize with the movie, their usual sales strategy. It all started with the Spider-Man: Brand New Day comic in May, which is basically just Dan Slott re-writing post-“One More Day” Spider-Man. Then in June, there was Spider-Man: Long Way Home, teaming Spider-Man and Hulk. This month, with the movie about to hit theaters on the 31st, we get a comic that team’s the Wall-Crawler with his other co-star in the film, the Punisher.

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Punisher vs. Spider-Man #1, by Dan Abnett and Matteo Della Fonte, sees the two team-up for a story that is completely unlike the title. Spider-Man and Punisher have a long history with each other, their relationship starting out violently and going from there. If you picked up this title expecting to see the two of them fight it out, you’re going to be sorely disappointed. However, if you want a pretty cool comic that takes two longtime rivals (it’s really the best way to describe them; they do the same stuff and usually have a problem with each other) in some interesting new directions, then this is just the comic for you.

Rating: 4 out of 5

Pros Cons Abnett takes a story that could have been a Marvel cliche and makes it better than it would have been These synergy books are non-canon and that means that all the cool developments of this book won’t matter Della Fonte’s art style is understated but it gives the book a realistic feel that really works The overall plot of the comic isn’t interesting; it’s carried by the characters The book takes the relationship between the two heroes and adds some extra dimension to it

Abnett Nails Both Characters Perfectly

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Dan Abnett is the last person I would have expected to write a Spider-Man/Punisher story. He is mostly known for his work on Annihilation and Guardians of the Galaxy, helping redefine what cosmic Marvel could be in the ’00s. He also had stellar run on the Legion of Superheroes, the Titans, and Aquaman over at DC, but none of them were the kind of street-level that this book is. It kicks off with an homage to the first meeting between the two and goes from there. Instead of Spider-Man being the point of view character, we get Frank, which is honestly way more interesting. Most of the first issue is told from his perspective and Abnett creates the perfect voice for Castle. This is the Punisher the way he should he be – a constantly depressed but still somehow driven man who never makes a mistake, because if he does he’s dead.

Meanwhile, Abnett’s Spider-Man is just as great. He captures the madcap quipping and anxiety of the Wall-Crawler beautifully. There are some choice quips throughout the book and we even get a great scene where Human Torch confronts Peter about “cheating” on him, paying into the shippers who constantly ship the two of them. It’s subtle, but if you’re down with the ship, it’s definitely there. If I’m being honest, there’s no real story in this issue to make you want to pick up the next issue. There’s no obvious teases or anything like that. It’s just an odd couple book; Punisher respects Spidey and wants to train him and Spidey wants to save him. That’s the hook for the book and it definitely works, but I would have liked more of an overarching plot other than Punisher decides to go after supervillains and is using Peter to help him. Spider-Man team-up comics can be spectacular and this one’s character focus is making it a very different kind of Spidey story that should be pay off in the coming issues.

Della Fonte’s Art Gives the Book a Realism That Makes It Even Better

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Abnett does a fantastic job with the characters, but being able to write a great character is only half of the equation. An artist who can set the mood and capture the emotion and energy of every scene is crucial to a character-focused book. Luckily this book has Matteo Della Fonte. His art feels like it would fit better in a crime comic than a superhero one, but that’s what this story needs. Abnett is trying to keep the whole thing grounded – the first villain they take down is Father Crime, a Z-list street-level nobody – and Della Fonte’s art is a key to that. His style reminds of something like Mitch Gerads or Jorge Fornes, one of those artists who is able to capture a certain grittiness while also packing the page with detail and emotion.

This issue has a massive action scene right in the middle and Della Fonte’s page layout and detailed action penciling are able to make it amazing. I honestly haven’t seen an action scene in a comic laid out like this in a long time; there’s a hard-hitting energy to every panel that really makes the whole thing pop. His pencils on the flashback to the first fight between the two heroes is able to capture Frank’s rage and Peter’s confusion then resolve beautifully. Every page is oozing with detail and the layouts do a fantastic job of setting the pace of the panels. It would all be for naught if it wasn’t for the character acting, which really captures the various emotions and character moments of the issue. This comic wouldn’t be nearly as good without Della Fonte on it, because he keeps it from being a standard superhero comic and takes it in a more real, gritty direction.

Punisher vs. Spider-Man wasn’t a comic that jumped out at me when it was announced. Punisher and Spider-Man stories usually go a very particular way, so I usually stay away from them, and I love the fact that this one didn’t. I love the way the book plays up the odd couple vibe and is able to give readers perfect snapshots of who the characters are. I don’t really have any idea where this book is going to go after this. There’s a good chance this will all be Frank manipulating Peter, leading to the titular fight down the road. If that’s the case, Marvel has picked a great team for that story. Abnett and Della Fonte have the goods to tell a great character driven story that will keep readers on the edge of their seats.

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