Casting Nova in the MCU: 4 Perfect Options For Marvel’s Answer to Green Lantern

With Nova now officially set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel must make a choice as to which actor will play the iconic hero. Though Nova was initially teased way back in 2014 with the release of Guardians of the Galaxy, the hero has yet to make his MCU debut. While there are several formidable heroes already in the franchise, Nova is one of the Marvel Universe’s most important powerful cosmic heroes not yet in the MCU, and fans have been patiently awaiting his arrival for more than a decade. It would seem that now, that’s finally set to happen, with news about Nova’s MCU debut announced at long last.

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With the MCU’s Nova movie now announced, the hero will finally make his franchise debut, but bringing in the perfect actor is imperative. Thankfully, there are many excellent choices that fit the role for numerous reasons, including past experience, acting status, and more general physical and character traits that would contribute to a great performance. Getting Nova just right for the MCU is important, but with the following actors, it’s hard to see the franchise going wrong.

4) Taron Egerton

While Taron Egerton is a name often associated with playing Wolverine in the MCU, there are other Marvel roles he’d be perfect for, including Nova. As an actor, he has built a career comprised of various roles across multiple genres, demonstrating not just his physical acting ability but also his comedic, dramatic, and musical chops along the way. Egerton is an incredibly versatile performer, and that’s undeniably a quality that Marvel could seek to enlist for the MCU’s Nova movie.

Taron Egerton has experience in big-budget franchise fare, as well as working alongside several A-list actors, thanks to his leading role in the first two movies of the Kingsman franchise. However, he has also been celebrated for his acting in the traditional sense, picking up several impressive accolades for his roles in movies and shows such as Rocketman, Black Bird, and Kingsman: The Secret Service. His credentials speak for themselves, and Nova is a solid Marvel role that may well interest the Welsh actor.

3) Dylan O’Brien

Dylan O’Brien’s career so far has seen him grow from a teen heartthrob to something of an indie darling. Over the years, he has featured in many beloved TV shows and movies, including as part of the main cast of Teen Wolf across all six seasons, a leading role in the Maze Runner trilogy, and several other acclaimed projects such as Deepwater Horizon, American Assassin, Love and Monsters, and Twinless. Across his many roles, he has more than proved why he’d be a perfect choice for the MCU’s Nova.

The Maze Runner movies might have almost broken the actor, but they prove that he’s more than capable as a leading man in a high-concept franchise. Similarly, O’Brien’s role on Teen Wolf cemented him as one of the show’s most beloved characters, further establishing him as a fan-favorite actor whose charisma and screen presence would work equally well in the MCU. Not only does Dylan O’Brien fit the role of Nova, but securing him would be a big deal for the MCU moving forward.

2) Glen Powell

Glen Powell has been cited by many fans as the perfect MCU Nova casting, and it’s not hard to see why. Powell’s rise to A-list status has been meteoric, with high-profile roles in several blockbusters catapulting him to the pinnacle of Hollywood. Movies like Top Gun: Maverick, Twisters, and The Running Man have all not only established Powell as a force to be reckoned with at the box office, but also quietly outline why he’d be a perfect choice to play Nova in the MCU.

Powell’s status as a box office draw already speaks for itself. But as well as being a bankable star, Powell has proven experience in action movies with heavy visual effects, which would translate perfectly to the MCU’s Nova movie. What’s more, Powell’s natural charisma makes him a shoo-in for a superhero role, as he’s got true leading man qualities as well as an excellent screen presence that blends cool with comedy in classic MCU fashion.

1) John Boyega

Although John Boyega might not be the most obvious choice to play the MCU’s Nova, there’s more than enough evidence to support him as one of the strongest candidates for the role. After rising to prominence with a starring role in sci-fi horror Attack the Block, Boyega went on to star in the Star Wars sequel trilogy as Finn. His career has since continued to grow with several of his performances earning him considerable critical praise.

While John Boyega has cast doubt on whether he’ll join the MCU, it’s hard to deny that he’d be a great choice to play Nova. His experience in the sci-fi genre, as well as in big-budget blockbusters in beloved franchises, seems to uniquely qualify him for the role. As well as being a major star and a bankable name, he’s also not the most obvious pick for the role, which could actually work in his favor should he be brought in to play Nova in the MCU.

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