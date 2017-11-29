New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Synopsis Released

Marvel Studios has released a new synopsis for Avengers: Infinity War.



An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe. Anthony and Joe Russo direct the film, which is produced by Kevin Feige. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo and Stan Lee are the executive producers. Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay. “Avengers: Infinity War” releases in U.S. theaters on May 4, 2018.

The first officially released Avengers: Infinity War footage debuted on ABC’s Good Morning America Wednesday morning.

Marvel and Vanity Fair debuted four Infinity War themed covers Monday, revealing their massive photoshoot celebrating ten years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The most ambitious superhero blockbuster yet, Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige says Marvel’s team up epic will be a finale for the first distinct period of Marvel’s linked universe — but there are still more than 20 movies in the pipeline for that second period.

Avengers: Infinity War will unite the franchises of the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time, assembling the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man, Black Panther, Doctor Strange and more to save the universe from the machinations of the villainous Mad Titan Thanos.

The expansive confirmed Infinity War cast includes Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bethany, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff, and Josh Brolin as the villain Thanos.

Avengers: Infinity War opens May 4.

