‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Respond to Film’s Oscar Nomination

Avengers: Infinity War is one of several Marvel films to be recognized in this year’s Oscar nominations, and it looks like the film’s directors are pretty happy about that.

The official account for the Russo Brothers recently took to Twitter to congratulate the Infinity War crew, which scored a nomination for Best Visual Effects. In the tweet, which you can check out below, the duo also recognizes Black Panther, which earned seven Oscar nominations in total.

We are very proud of our incredible vfx team for their spectacular work on Infinity War. A standing ovation for their well deserved Oscar nomination. And a HUGE congratulations to Ryan Coogler, Kevin Feige, Nate Moore, and the entire @theblackpanther team on their 7 nominations. pic.twitter.com/zq9kZEbUky — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) January 22, 2019

The other nominees for Best Visual Effects include Christopher Robin, First Man, Ready Player One, and Solo: A Star Wars Story. It’s arguably pretty easy to see why Infinity War is included in that category, considering the impressive amount of visual effects that went into crafting the film. A number of characters and costumes in Infinity War were entirely constructed from CGI, as well as the film’s antagonist, Thanos (Josh Brolin).

“I think Thanos is a marvel,” Joe Russo said in a previous interview. “It really reflects every level of nuance in Josh Brolin’s performance. You’re watching Josh as a giant, purple alien, and you’re seeing all of his movement, all of his facial expressions, on the most subtle level. I don’t know that we’ve seen that level of photo-real performance capture before. Maybe in the Apes films, but this is really groundbreaking.”

“Even though he’s despicable on so many levels, there’s a part of Thanos that is very empathetic,” Anthony Russo added. “He has a very complex inner life, and he’s not all bad. Josh is a performer who’s capable of delivering that kind of complexity, where you have that level of violence in him, but at the same time you have that level of sensitivity.”

