‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Ross Marquand on Red Skull Return and Playing Marvel’s Moon Knight

Avengers: Infinity War star Ross Marquand hopes to reprise Red Skull in future Marvel Cinematic Universe entries and pull off a double role as mentally ill Marvel Comics superhero Moon Knight.

“I loved playing Red Skull, I hope I can come back and play him again. We’ll see,” Marquand said at San Jose Fan Fest.

“That’s one of the characters that I drew the most as a kid. I would draw Sabretooth, I would draw Omega Red — a lot of Omega Red, surprisingly — Mephisto, and Logan [Wolverine], obviously. But Red Skull was probably one of the first characters that I learned to draw, so this is like the craziest, most amazing dream.”

Marquand, who was tapped to play the Captain America villain and replace The First Avenger star Hugo Weaving because of his renowned celebrity impressions, added he “honestly” doesn’t know if Red Skull will reappear and made a show of crossing his fingers.

“But on the off chance that that character — I don’t know if he’s out of the MCU, or if he’s free to roam, or whatever — but if he doesn’t come back, I would love to play Moon Knight,” Marquand said.

“Because that’s kind of Marvel’s — he gets compared to Batman a lot, like Marvel’s Batman, but he’s such an amazing character.”

The Walking Dead star, who has long expressed his desire to portray mercenary-turned-costumed crime-fighter Marc Spector and his multiple personalities, said Moon Knight’s struggle with mental illness is a big draw for the character, who has yet to be utilized in Disney-owned Marvel Studios’ expansive continuity.

“And what they go into in a later part of the series with his dissociative identity disorder, he has a hard time keeping realities separate from his crime-fighting or if this is all in his head, and he might like actually be going crazy,” he said.

“Which, if you think about it, what superhero wouldn’t kinda be going crazy a little bit if you have an alter ego? I think it would mess with your head. So that’s a character I would love to play.”

Captain Marvel releases March 8, followed by Avengers: Endgame April 26 and Spider-Man: Far From Home July 5, 2019.