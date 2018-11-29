‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Explain Why They Opened With Destroying the Ship

While fans left Avengers: Infinity War reeling from the shocking ending that caused the deaths of several beloved heroes, the opening of the film is almost just as aggressive. If you recall, the movie begins with Thanos destroying Thor and Loki’s ship, which was in the process of saving the lives of every Asgardian after the destruction of their home planet. It’s a dark and destructive opening that set a terrifying tone for the rest of the film.

So why did the filmmakers want to being the biggest movie in Marvel history with the bleakest scene imaginable? It was all about setting the right stage.

On Wednesday night, directors Joe and Anthony Russo participated in a Q&A after a screening of Infinity War, and they were asked about that tragic opening sequence.

“[We needed something] that was going to knock the audience off balance,” Joe began. “Thanos already has the upper-hand, everyone’s getting their ass kicked, people are dead. And we felt like it would be a more shocking opening that would define him as a character for the rest of the movie. It’s a grand entrance for him as a character. He’s already in the midst of his plan and we’re catching up to it.”

“And another part of the reason we did that was the end of Civil War, the idea that we left the Avengers in a place where they were sort of broken and separated from one another,” added Anthony. “We knew that created a vulnerability in them because they were no longer together, they were no longer a team. So the fact that Thanos could strike fast and be one step ahead of them was even more threatening to them and the narrative because again, in order for them to respond to Thanos, they have a long road to go before they can get on the same team again. Which, they never actually do in this film, they never are reunited as a force in this film. That was part of the concept of having Thanos one step ahead of them, because that was where they were most vulnerable.”

Avengers 4 is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2019.