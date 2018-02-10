‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Sebastian Stan Reveals His Favorite Part of Playing Bucky

When most fans think of characters that are integral to the Marvel Cinematic Universe films they think of Captain America or Iron Man, but Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier is a character that has arguably had the biggest influence. Now, actor Sebastian Stan reveals what he likes the most about playing the character.

During his panel at Wizard World St. Louis last weekend, a fan asked Stan what it was that he liked the most about his role and, for Stan, it came down to putting the character back together.

“I’ve been enjoying rediscovering him in the last few movies, including Infinity War, because he started out a certain way and then it was such a hard left with Winter Soldier, it was immediately like a whole different ballgame,” Stan said. “So now it’s been fun going back a little bit and finding different things that we discovered in that early movie and putting them back in little by little, finding out where is he now.”

Describing the change in Bucky from Captain America: The First Avenger to Captain America: The Winter Soldier as a hard-left turn might be a bit of an understatement. In the first film, Barnes goes from being Steve Rogers/Captain America’s (Chris Evans) best friend and part of his team to the Hydra super soldier Winter Soldier who is decidedly not dead (though he is brainwashed) and is actively opposing his former best friend in the second. But, as fans recall, Steve isn’t ready to give up on his friend once he realizes what’s going on and it’s that loyalty is what ultimately causes Steve and Tony Stark/Iron Man’s friendship — and the Avengers themselves — to break apart in Captain America: Civil War when Steve stands by Bucky after discovering he murdered Tony’s parents while brainwashed by Hydra.

While Bucky chose to go into cryogenic sleep until his brainwashing can be reversed in Wakanda following the events of Civil War, fans won’t see him in the upcoming Black Panther. The character will return — complete with a new arm and presumably free of his brainwashing trigger words — in Avengers: Infinity War where he will fight alongside his friend Steve once again. How the other heroes will respond to Bucky’s return remains to be seen but given the character’s history it will likely be a little bit unsettling, which is something else Stan revealed he enjoys about playing the character.

“I like that he’s always slightly unhinged, you know, and keeping everybody around him on edge.”

