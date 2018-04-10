‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Sebastian Stan Happy to Have His Knife Back

When the Winter Soldier debuted in the second Captain America film, he was often seen twisting, twirling, and spinning a knife to a deadly degree. The character’s next appearance in Captain America: Civil War saw the character on the run and on the defensive, forcing him to cast aside the deadly accessory. Star Sebastian Stan is one of many people who are excited to see the character’s knife play return in Avengers: Infinity War.

“For me, it’s a treat, because I love the stuff I got to do on The Winter Soldier and Civil War. I love the stunt team, they’re incredible, so talented,” Stan shared with HeyUGuys. “To work with them again was extremely special for me. Anytime I get to revisit that, I feel like it’s epic. I got my knife back this time around so that was kind of nice. They allowed me to have a knife again.”

In addition to Bucky reuniting with his knife, the new film also marks a reunion between Bucky and Captain America. According to Stan, the reunion came quite naturally for both him and co-star Chris Evans.

“It went by fast,” Stan said of the moment during ComicBook.com’s set visit. “It felt pretty natural. We weren’t milking the moment or anything. It is what it is. I think the urgency of the circumstance that we find ourselves in kind of makes things go a little bit quicker.”

Infinity War is set to bring together heroes from all corners of the universe, offering Bucky some unlikely allies. While reuniting with Steve Rogers was natural, not all interactions happened as organically. Meeting Rocket from the Guardians of the Galaxy, for example, offered Bucky a surreal experience.

“As usual I question my own stability, mentally and wonder whether or not I should have just stayed asleep,” Stan joked of his character meeting Rocket. “Things clearly did not get better.

“I’m sure it’s going to be challenging for sure because there’s so many different tones to these films and that all of these characters carry,” Stan continued. “So I think it’ll be interesting to see how tonally everybody fits into the same world.”

Audiences can see all of these reunions when Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on April 27th.

Black Panther is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

