The Only Actor to Play Kingpin in a Live-Action Movie Is Still One of the Best Marvel Villains Ever

With Daredevil: Born Again blowing every expectation out of the water, it has us looking back at previous incarnations of this iconic character. Matt Murdock was most recently brought to life on Disney+, but before that, the same character (and many of the same villains) graced the screen on Netflix. However, there’s another take on this world, a movie that admittedly didn’t do too great, the 2003 Daredevil film. It had a star-studded cast, including Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner, and Michael Clarke Duncan. The main problem is that the film did not do a great job of sticking to the source material, ultimately causing the movie to flop with fans.

Overall, most comic fans were happy to give Daredevil‘s adaptation a hard pass, and that’s totally fair. The film had a decent box office run, but it took it on the chin as far as ratings and fan reception are concerned. There are, however, a few things this movie did right. First, it nailed the soundtrack- it’s pure ’00s drama. The other thing this movie did right? Casting Michael Clarke Duncan.

One of Marvel’s Best Villains on the Big Screen

A hero’s journey and success are largely dependent on their villain, an antagonist that can make or break a franchise. A glance at Batman’s rogue gallery can help explain how important this element is to a superhero story. Enter Wilson Fisk, the infamous Kingpin, who is an enemy to many Marvel heroes. As in the Netflix and Disney+ versions, several villains get in Daredevil’s way, but the one he can never get away from is Wilson Fisk.

Every fan will tell you that there are certain elements of Wilson Fisk that any live-action version would have to get right. He has to be believably strong and have such a physical presence that all eyes are drawn to him. Beyond that, there are a few characteristics fans would always appreciate seeing, such as the iconic bald head and the white suits. These are but pieces of the whole, and when combined with the right actor, they can become something grand – The Kingpin.

In the 2003 film, Wilson Fisk, played by Michael Clarke Duncan, steps into the role of crime boss in Hell’s Kitchen. While we didn’t see this version of the Kingpin claw his way to the top, we can feel it in the way he stalks the room. This same Kingpin became an instant threat and counter to Affleck’s Daredevil, sending Bullseye after the hero and even sending Elektra down the wrong path. Ultimately, the two battle it out in a brutal brawl to decide the winner. Classic superhero fight, right?

The Kingpin in Live-Action

Fans are lucky enough to have not one, but two amazing renditions of The Kingpin in live-action takes. Michael Clarke Duncan and Vincent D’Onofrio both offer drastically different yet accurate renditions of this beloved character. In both instances, it’s easy to believe the physical threat they can provide. In the same breath, it’s possible to see how they swindled, lied, and sweet-talked their way to the top. Two sides of the same coin, creating an arguably complex character that should have been impossible to bring to life on the big screen. And yet lightning struck twice.

There’s another reason to enjoy both interpretations of this classic Marvel villain. The MCU has fallen, repeatedly, into the same trap: killing its villains before they had time to grow. That didn’t happen in Daredevil, though Murdock barely won his fight with the villain, he walked away and had the police clean up the mess. In other words, Kingpin lived to become a problem another day. A sequel to that movie never did happen, but it was refreshing even for the time to see the film end without a dead villain. The same can be said for Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin, who has had the time to grow stronger and angrier. Those who have followed him from the Netflix series have had time to watch Wilson Fisk grow as a villain, showing how this sort of thing should be done.

This brings us to our final point, as Michael Clarke Duncan reportedly enjoyed his time on Daredevil. While a sequel never happened, the actor did lend his voice to the character in Spider-Man: The New Animated Series. No matter how one looks at it, Michael Clarke Duncan was the perfect fit for the role of Wilson Fisk at that time. He brought the character to life, surprised viewers on all counts, and created a character that we won’t soon forget.

Daredevil (2003) is available to stream on Disney+.