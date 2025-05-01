Star Wars Day 2025 Will Include 3 New Lightsaber Hilt Replica Launches

The big Star Wars Day aka May the 4th 2025 event is happening this weekend, and it will include tons of new merch releases with highlights coming from LEGO and The Disney Store. As is generally the case with Disney in years past, new additions to their lightsaber hilt replica series are going to be among the most coveted new collectibles. This year you’ll have two options, with the most significant being the limited edition Shin Hati and Baylan Skoll Lightsaber set inspired by the characters played by the late Ray Stevenson (Rory McCann takes over the role in season 2) and Ivanna Sakhno respectively in the Disney+ Ahsoka series. There will also be a hilt inspired by Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) from the short-lived The Acolyte series. Here’s what we know…

At the time of writing, official details for these lightsaber hilt releases haven’t been revealed, and additional information will be added here when it becomes available. However, we do know that the Shin Hati and Baylan Skoll Lightsaber set will be the spotlight release, with a limited edition run that is rumored to be only 4000 units. With both hilts in the set, you can expect it to run in the $400 – $500 range. The Jedi Master Sol lightsaber set was spotted at Galaxy’s Edge earlier this month with a price tag of $159.99. Both will be available starting at 8am PT / 11am ET on May 4th right here at The Disney Store . Get there early because a queue is expected. Additional details can be found below.

Keep in mind that all of the lightsabers will likely require the purchase of a blade attachment, which can be found here. The Shin Hati and Baylan Skoll Lightsaber blades will glow orange when attached, which hints at a balance between the Light and Dark Sides. The Master Sol lightsaber is expected to change from blue to red to mimic the pivotal moment in the show. Also keep in mind that the 3500-piece limited edition Mara Jade Skywalker hilt set made a comeback today. Details are available here, and you can keep tabs on all of the best May the 4th merch drops right here via our roundup.