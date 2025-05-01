Black Clover Will Celebrate Series Return With Major Tribute

We’re only days away from Asta and company making their long-awaited comeback as Black Clover’s manga is jumping back into its final arc. Taking a break following its latest chapter released in March of this year, creator Yuki Tabata is getting back into the saddle to continue the manga’s grand finale. To help in celebrating one of the shonen world’s biggest comebacks, Black Clover is receiving a major tribute to welcome supernatural anime fans back into the fold. While the shonen series has yet to state when Asta’s journey will reach its end, the final saga making a comeback is sure to be one of this summer’s biggest anime events.

The next chapters of Black Clover will arrive in the pages of Jump Giga on May 2nd, with chapters 379 and 380 released in the same publication. To help celebrate this big return, Giga not only will share a color page from the popular shonen series but it will receive the cover of the upcoming release. Garnering a cover for any Shonen Jump publication is a big deal, acting as a way to prove just how big a story has become in a world of Straw Hat Pirates and Z-Fighters, so it’s a major win for Black Clover. As the tenth anniversary approaches as well, Asta’s story might have some other surprises in store.

Black Clover’s Anime Comeback?

While the manga is set to make a return this month, the same can’t be said for its anime adaptation. The long-running series from Studio Pierrot ended its run in 2021 with episode 170, leaving many to wonder when Asta would hit the small screen once again. Considering the anime ended around the events of Black Clover’s 270th manga chapter, there’s quite a bit of story to adapt for the anime’s comeback. Unfortunately, we might not see Black Clover’s television series return any time soon.

As mentioned on ComicBook.com in the past, Pierrot has been taking a very different approach to its animated projects in recent years. Rather than working on franchises for weekly releases, the production house has stated that they are tackling anime a more seasonal approach. The next production will be Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’s grand finale and it appears as though Pierrot will return to Naruto next as they have confirmed that “Boruto Part 2” is on the way. Perhaps, Black Clover will make a return when the manga reaches its natural conclusion though we’ll be crossing our fingers that it comes back before then.

How You Can Read Black Clover

Luckily, Viz Media hosts the chapter of Black Clover on its website, with the latest made available to manga readers entirely for free. When last we left Asta and Yuno, they were fighting against the major antagonist known as Lucius Zogratis. While Lucius is a force to be reckoned with, the latest chapter’s finale proved that Yuno and Asta have “leveled up” thanks to their recent fights and might just have what it takes to end this battle once and for all. We’ll be sure to keep you in the know for all things Black Clover when the manga does return shortly.

