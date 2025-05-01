PS1 Game Returning on PS4 and PS5 With New Content

A PS1 game from the mid ’90s is returning with a new release on PS4 and PS5 alongside new content for the three decade old game. The game in question technically hails from 1993, when it debuted in arcades in both Japan and the United States. Then, a year later, in Japan, it came exclusively to the PS1. The following year, in 1995, it came to the PS1 in the United States and Europe. To this end, some view the game as an arcade game, while others a PS1 exclusive. Meanwhile, some think of it as a 1993 game, others a 1994 game, and then many a 1995 game.

The PS1 game in question, for those that have not connected the dots, is Namco’s Ridge Racer. As you may know, it was previously announced that Arcade Archives 2 Ridge Racer was releasing on June 5 via the Nintendo Switch 2. Now, publisher and developer Hamster has announced the new release of the PS1 classic is also coming to PS4 and PS5 on the very same day.

As previously detailed, this new release is not a remaster or a remake, but it is an enhanced and updated version of the 1990s classic. To this end, it comes with a new “Time Attack Mode.” Other additions include: a rewind feature, multiple save slots rather than just one like the original, and a quick start feature. There is also now VRR support, which is said to recreate reproduce the original arcade experience of the game.

It is unclear how much the re-release will cost on the PlayStation Store, but Arcade Archives are known for their humble price points. What we do have is a new trailer, which can be seen below, courtesy of the official PlayStation YouTube page.

“I remember when this showed up at my local arcade. And then getting it with my PlayStation, Christmas Eve 1995. I stayed up playing until 3AM,” reads one of the top comments on the YouTube video above. “I thought this would be exclusive to Switch 2, but it’s nice to see Hamster bringing it to PS5 and PS4 as well,” reads a second comment.

A PS1 launch title, Ridge Racer is notably the first game in a series of the same name, which it is responsible for spawning. To this end, upon release it both reviewed well and sold well, hence why it got a follow-up in the form of Ridge Racer 2 and more.

For more coverage on all things PlayStation — including all of the latest news as it pertains to PS5, PS4, PS3, PS2, and PS1 — click here.