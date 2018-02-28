‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Smiling Thanos Funko Pop! Revealed

It looks like Funko and Thanos have teamed up for one amazing POP figure.

Some of the Avengers: Infinity War Funko POPs have already been revealed, and that includes a regular edition Thanos. A new image though reveals a second Thanos in the line, and this one is super-sized. The 10 inch POP will feature Thanos wielding the Infinity Gauntlet, though the most noticeable thing about him this time around is that wide grin he’s sporting.

This is probably the same face he made after seeing early estimates for Infinity War. Thanos is going to make bank!

As you can see in the image below, the new Thanos is pretty amazing, and fans will need to be on the lookout for him exclusively at Targets.

A listing for the Avengers: Infinity War POPs revealed that there was one store exclusive (#19 to be exact), and this one is probably what it was referring to. From a look at the back of a Thor Infinity War POP box, we know that the first wave will include POPs of Iron Man, Thor, Iron Spider, Captain America, Thanos (regular edition), Corvus Glaive, Ebony Maw, Proxima Midnight, Groot, and a 6-inch Hulkbuster Iron Man. Even that though will be smaller than the 10 inch Thanos.

As for Wave 2, it would be easy to see it including another version of Thanos (maybe battle damaged or in another costume), as well as takes on Doctor Strange, Rocket Raccoon, Black Widow, Scarlet Witch, and Black Panther, though there are several other characters in the film that could make their way into the line.

Funko recently announced a slew of new POPs and POP lines at Toy Fair, including Winnie the Pooh, Pop! Disney: Moana, a Movie Moment: Aladdin, Lara Croft, Marvel Future Fight, more Black Panther, WWE, Major League Baseball, and more IT POPs. You can check out all the new announcements here.

Black Panther is currently playing in theaters. After that, it is time for Avengers: Infinity War, which hits theaters on May 4, which is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6.

