Fans Dubbed That ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Moment “The Snappening”

Marvel fans have taken to nicknaming a pivotal Avengers: Infinity War moment “The Snappening.”
The moment — spoiler warning — comes after Gamora (Zoe Saldana) warns of Thanos‘ (Josh Brolin) singular goal, to “wipe out half the universe.”
Videos by ComicBook.com
If he assembles all six Infinity Stones, “he can do it with the snap of his fingers.”
Gamora’s words proved prophetic as Thanos committed his iconic snap from the Marvel comic books, obliterating half of all life in the entire universe — resulting in the decimation of more than half of Earth’s mightiest heroes.
Slide 1
Infinity war: The Snappening— Weeblordnito (@Weeblordnito) April 29, 2018
“The Snappening”— (ಥ_ʖಥ) (@MakiManguiat) April 30, 2018
ITS SNAPPENING #InfinityWar— Coal Sprouts (@colewnixon) March 16, 2018
Slide 2
When someone snaps their fingers around me: #Avengers #InfinityWar #Marvel pic.twitter.com/F5DopaPvnH— Simona (@simona_ka) April 30, 2018
Slide 3
#InfinityWar— El Bucky (@K_Buckyy) April 30, 2018
*snap* pic.twitter.com/lm3NjXooSW
Slide 4
I’ve seen infinity war two times now and I’m going again on Tuesday and this is my reaction every time those fingers snap. pic.twitter.com/H4aT5zY161— peter quill hate account (@jq_30) April 30, 2018
Slide 5
me when Thanos did the snap#InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/AaCuHqat8t— alexannedrugh (@LalimarmoA) April 30, 2018
Slide 6
Watching the ending of Avengers Infinity War #InfinityWar #Avengers #AvengersInfinityWars pic.twitter.com/35eGoo71D8— ?? (@CoreyTanner) April 27, 2018
me @ infinity war ending pic.twitter.com/xzQEIf7MMm— james saw infinity war and wants to die (@Iokismischiefs) April 28, 2018
Slide 7
*Thanos snaps* #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/TtH4wi6WRb— BrilliantVillain (@IntergalacticQ) April 30, 2018
Avengers: Infinity War is now playing.