Fans Dubbed That ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Moment “The Snappening”

Marvel fans have taken to nicknaming a pivotal Avengers: Infinity War moment “The Snappening.”

The moment — spoiler warning — comes after Gamora (Zoe Saldana) warns of Thanos‘ (Josh Brolin) singular goal, to “wipe out half the universe.”

If he assembles all six Infinity Stones, “he can do it with the snap of his fingers.”

Gamora’s words proved prophetic as Thanos committed his iconic snap from the Marvel comic books, obliterating half of all life in the entire universe — resulting in the decimation of more than half of Earth’s mightiest heroes.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing.

