Fans Dubbed That ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Moment “The Snappening”

Marvel fans have taken to nicknaming a pivotal Avengers: Infinity War moment “The Snappening.”

The moment — spoiler warning — comes after Gamora (Zoe Saldana) warns of Thanos‘ (Josh Brolin) singular goal, to “wipe out half the universe.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

If he assembles all six Infinity Stones, “he can do it with the snap of his fingers.”

Gamora’s words proved prophetic as Thanos committed his iconic snap from the Marvel comic books, obliterating half of all life in the entire universe — resulting in the decimation of more than half of Earth’s mightiest heroes.

Slide 1

Infinity war: The Snappening — Weeblordnito (@Weeblordnito) April 29, 2018

Slide 2

Slide 3

Slide 4

I’ve seen infinity war two times now and I’m going again on Tuesday and this is my reaction every time those fingers snap. pic.twitter.com/H4aT5zY161 — peter quill hate account (@jq_30) April 30, 2018

Slide 5

Slide 6

me @ infinity war ending pic.twitter.com/xzQEIf7MMm — james saw infinity war and wants to die (@Iokismischiefs) April 28, 2018

Slide 7

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing.