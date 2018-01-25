‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Sneak Peek Released Online

We’ve got a look at Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War, which opens in theatres May 4th. We can’t wait to see it. Check it out! #Marvel #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/H0WrnXsTw1 — The Static Shift (@TheStaticShift) January 25, 2018

After breaking all kinds of records with its very first trailer, fans can now get a second look at the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War.

The new sneak peek, which you can check out above, was unveiled on The Launch, a series on the Canadian network CTV. The nature of what the sneak peek would be, and whether or not it would actually be airing, has been speculated about amongst fans all day today. And while it doesn’t look like the sneak peek contains any new footage, it’s sure to get fans hyped nonetheless.

With Infinity War‘s release date officially less than one hundred days away, fans have been wondering what exactly to expect with the highly-anticipated film. Many have speculated that the film, and its currently-untitled sequel, could involve something with time travel, something that directors Joe and Anthony Russo haven’t full denied.

“Look, it’s interesting because yes there are photos that always leak, and then there’s lots of conjecture about what those photos mean.” Joe Russo said during a recent interview. “Certainly there is a five-minute sequence in Civil War around a piece of technology that was laid in for a very specific reason. So if you go back and look at that film, you may get a hint as to a direction.”

You can read the newest synopsis for Avengers: Infinity War below.

“An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios‘ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time,” the upcoming film’s synopsis reads. “The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must willing to sacrifice it all in an attempt to defeat the power of Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.”

Avengers: Infinity War will feature cast members from every Marvel Studios film to date, pulling together all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s heroes and their supporting characters under the direction of Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16th, followed by Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th and Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel arrives on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.