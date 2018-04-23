‘Avengers: Infinity War’: One of the Infinity Stones is Reportedly in Wakanda

With Avengers: Infinity War just days away from premiering in theaters, there is still one question on every Marvel fan’s mind: Where the heck is the Soul Stone?

While Marvel Studios has played coy on Thanos’ quest and how he obtains all six of the powerful Infinity Stones, a new report from ET might have tipped off the location of the last missing MacGuffin.

During a cast interview on the set for Avengers: Infinity War, the report casually let slip that one of the Stones was in Wakanda, where a large portion of the action will take place.

Now, we already know that the Vision is attacked by Black Order members Corvus Glaive and Proxima Midnight early on in the film, with he and Scarlet Witch escaping with the aid of Steve Rogers, Natasha Romanoff, and Sam Wilson.

Co-director Anthony Russo himself even stated that keeping the Vision safe from Thanos was the reason to retreat to Wakanda.

“Cap makes the decision to bring [Vision] here to Wakanda,” Russo said. “Earth is making its last stand to keep the stone from Thanos. It’s the best place to make your last stand.”

Marvel Studios is known to edit their promo footage before a movie’s release for the sake of surprising the audience; case in point, Thor’s eye in Thor: Ragnarok trailers. So we can’t rule out that Vision will have the Mind Stone for the film’s majority, even if we have seen it embedded in his forehead when they’re located in Wakanda.

It makes it seem like Thanos’ army will invade the Black Panther’s kingdom in an effort to reclaim the Stone that evaded him, but that might not be the case. We don’t know how losing the Mind Stone will effect the Vision, or if its absence could even kill him. Perhaps Thanos and his crew are successful in retrieving the powerful object, leaving the Vision in desperate need of Shuri’s help.

Some theories have suggested the Soul Stone is actually hidden somewhere in Wakanda, possibly being at the heart of the Vibranium meteor that struck the country, or even near the sacred garden which grows the heart-shaped herb that gives the Black Panther his heightened abilities.

Will Marvel pull the rug out from the audience and reveal the Soul Stone is tied to an object fans are already familiar with? We’ll find out when Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on April 27th.

