‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Star Tom Holland Says He Hung Out With Chris Pratt The Most

Avengers: Infinity War star Tom Holland became friends with co-star Chris Pratt, who the 21-year-old actor describes as a role model and a “great guy.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Metro Entertainment

“He’s really funny, he’s such a sweet guy, he’s so talented. The way he navigates around a set and the way he treats everyone, he’s a real role model for me. We became very close. He was in London the other day, I took him out for a drink and it was lovely to catch up, and he’s a great guy.”

Holland admitted he found it “quite difficult” working with the Guardians of the Galaxy star “because he’d make me laugh so much,” Holland said. “He’s the man, I absolutely love him.”

The actors appear in at least one scene together come Infinity War: promotional materials reveal Spider-Man, Star-Lord, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) to be on the same alien planet, which seems to be the site of Iron Man’s brawl with alien warlord Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Pratt exemplifies the same attitude shown to him by Downey Jr., the OG Marvel star whose Iron Man franchise launched the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Man, he set a really amazing tone [on set]. He’s a bit like Tony Stark himself,” Pratt told Empire. “I think a lot of what makes Tony Stark are the same qualities that make Downey great. I think Downey is about as rich as Tony Stark now. He really takes care of the actors around him in a way I’ve never seen before.”

“When I first arrived in the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” Pratt said, “Downey was the first to call and tell me, ‘Hey man, welcome. If there’s anything you need, I will help. There are so few people on the planet who are going through what you’re going through right now. I have, so I’m here. I’ll always answer the phone.’”

The actor said he felt “completely empowered” to pay it forward with new Marvel leads Holland and Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.

“I’m not saying that I’m senior to them, other than I got that experience of opening a movie with Marvel and being along for the ride,” Pratt said. “Now I just really feel compelled to offer them, even if it’s a fraction of what Downey was able to offer me, and just say, ‘Anything you need, you let me know.’”

Avengers: Infinity War opens April 27.