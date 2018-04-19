‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Director Talks Stan Lee Cameo

Marvel legend Stan Lee had a hand in creating many of the company’s most iconic characters, and he’s been recognized on the silver screen as a mainstay in the movies.

With a cameo in nearly every Marvel movie and a running presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it should come as no surprise that he’ll appear in Avengers: Infinity War. Co-director Joe Russo spoke to BBC Radio Scotland about Lee’s involvement in the upcoming slate of Marvel Studios movies.

“He’s the godfather of a lot of these stories, him and Jack Kirby,” Russo said. “And Jim Starlin, actually, in particular for the character Thanos, the writer who created Thanos. So, Stan, typically we try to get him out — he doesn’t love to fly — so we try to get him out for his cameos around the same time. So if we have other movies shooting on the same lot that we’re on, for instance Ant-Man [and the Wasp] or Avengers 4, we group his cameos together and then move him from one set to the next and get him through his cameos in one day.

“He’s great. He’s a blast to have on set and everybody loves it. And he seems to engender a really warm response from the audience when he comes on the screen.”

Marvel fans can expect to see Lee on the screen well into 2019, according to Russo.

Unfortunately, the Marvel legend has been in headlines in recent week as reports have surfaced stating he’s a target of elder abuse and manipulation.

Lee called the police in February and claimed $1.4 million was stolen from his bank account.

One bizarre story alleges that his blood was obtained and used to sign Black Panther comic books that were being sold at a store in Las Vegas.

It was also learned that Lee was suing his ex-business manager Jerardo Olivarez due to allegations that he was responsible for the blood comics, as well as other misuse of Lee’s finances.

With all of the bad news that has plagued one of the architects of Marvel Comics, it will be nice to see him on the screen in a positive light when Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on April 27th.

