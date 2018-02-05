‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Fans Are Happy That Thanos Is More Purple Again

The latest footage from Avengers: Infinity War, released during Super Bowl 52 Sunday, ends with a new look at Thanos (Josh Brolin), assuaging worries the Mad Titan isn’t as purple as he’s supposed to be.

“So is Thanos purple, pink, or blue?” writes Derrick A. Turnage on Twitter. It’s a question fans have been asking since Thanos first showed up in the premiere Infinity War trailer, having a lighter, pinkish skin tone compared to his earlier appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fans are happy the villain has his more comic book-accurate look, a look that was recently confirmed by the build-a-figure Thanos action figure that is part of Marvel Legends’ Infinity War toy line.

Thanos’ pop up appearance at the end of the trailer — where his scarred face is shown in close up — has some fans wanting to believe famous metal-clawed mutant Wolverine, who is not yet part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, gave Thanos his three claw-like facial scars.

Infinity War co-director Joe Russo said he’s most excited for the audience to learn about Thanos, who is a “very interesting and complex villain.”

“That’s why I like him. That’s why I’m excited for the audience to learn about him,” Russo said. “I think his motivations, albeit psychotic, are compelling. And I think that in a lot of ways this is his movie, so it’s going to be very interesting to see how people respond to Thanos in the film.”

Thanos actor Josh Brolin is ready for the hate he’ll receive once audiences see Thanos take Earth’s mightiest heroes to task, but he calls Infinity War “one of the greatest experiences” he’s ever had.

“I’m still not done, but it’s been incredible to be able to work with the Russos, to be able to work with these guys. I had no idea,” Brolin said in October.

“It’s just a different type of acting, but then when they showed me a little six-minute teaser of a scene that I had done, I was so blown away by how next-level this digital process is and how real it feels.”

“I don’t know how I could be anything but happy,” Brolin said, adding, “If everybody hates me at the end of it, I don’t know, will it be worth it if it’s a great movie? Maybe.”Avengers: Infinity War opens May 4.