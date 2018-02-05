‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer Released Online

Despite Black Panther’s premiere in less than two weeks, Marvel Studios is already looking toward the future, when Earth’s Mightiest Heroes assemble to take on the destructive Mad Titan known as Thanos.

After the first teaser debuted in November, fans are finally getting their first full trailer for Avengers: Infinity War, which debuted during the Super Bowl bout between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles. Watch the brand new preview in the video above.

Fans were curious as to whether or not Marvel Studios would debut new footage during the NFL’s Big Game, especially since Disney only purchased two commercial spots and their movie release slate is front loaded for the year. A Wrinkle In Time and Black Panther were left out of the Super Bowl broadcast, despite being the the next two films on the docket for the House of Mouse.

But Disney did keep with tradition and used the opportunity to highlight their May release for the year, which is arguably the most anticipated film of 2018.

Avengers: Infinity War serves as the culmination to the first decade of movies from Marvel Studios, which will see nearly every character from the myriad franchises join together to take on Thanos as he attempts to secure the Infinity Stones.

Other than the basic conflict, little is known about the new Avengers movie except for a few details.

After the events of Thor: Ragnarok, the new King of Asgard will be sporting an eyepatch — which seems to come standard with the throne.

Then there’s his ally in Bruce Banner, who seems to have de-Hulk’d. With a reluctant Banner unwilling to get angry and join the fight, expect to see the Science Bro step into the Hulkbuster armor.

And then there’s the new Captain America shield, which is the result of some Wakandan technology courtesy of Black Panther’s sister Shuri. Actor Letitia Wright recently hinted that her character would be providing Cap’s new Vibranium-enhanced shield.

Fans will be get to see the upcoming fight for the universe in all of its glory when Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on May 4th.