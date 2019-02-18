‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Thanos and Thor Fight Is Hilarious With “Immigrant Song”

Ever since Thor: Ragnarok hit theaters and renewed interest in Led Zeppelin‘s iconic track “Immigrant Song,” fans have been figuring out ways to use it to improve already iconic fight scenes in movies.

And while everything from Wonder Woman to Star Wars: The Last Jedi have gotten the treatment, one fan applied it to a popular scene that instantly makes it so much better, thanks to some well-timed syncing. Take a look:

Videos by ComicBook.com

This was one of the most powerful scenes in Avengers: Infinity War, but we’re comfortable to admit that we’ve seen it so many times that a slight parody like this doesn’t diminish its impact. Especially because Thor failed to kill the Mad Titan, who ended up succeeding and taunting the God of Thunder for his hubris.

Avengers: Endgame directors addressed Thanos’ new role in the film, explaining that the character has since retired after his snap, as Joe and Anthony Russo told Business Insider.

“These are characters and a story moving forward where Infinity War happened,” said Anthony Russo. “The entire universe experienced the same fate, and has been brought together by this experience.”

Added Joe Russo, “He’s succeeded in the thing he has set out to do. He’s done. He did it. He’s retired.”

The directors went on to explain the challenge of having a character like Thanos, while also introducing someone as powerful as Captain Marvel. There’s a balancing act that they’ll have to deal with, as Carol Danvers will be one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and she’ll be teaming up with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Luckily, as the directors told CinemaBlend, they look at the opportunity as a unique storytelling challenge.

“It’s always a concern of ours about overpowering characters, because the reason that people relate to these characters is their humanity, and that they’re flawed,” Joe told CinemaBlend. “And the reason we love working so much with Captain America was that he was limited, and his heart was his superpower, you know? So we’re all acutely aware of the dangers of having an overly powerful character. [But] we like sensitive storytelling, so… we found a thoughtful way through it.”

Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.