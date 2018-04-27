Sold Out ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Gauntlet Sipper Returns to Disneyland Resort

After selling out over the summer, the Avengers: Infinity War-inspired souvenir sipper modeled after the Infinity Gauntlet will again be available for purchase at the Disneyland Resort starting September 30.

Destiny arrives all the same... and now it's here. Or should we say IT'S BACK! Make the Infinity Gauntlet Sipper your reality when it returns on 9/30 to Hollywood Land! Acquire yours before they're snapped away. (Available while supplies last, restrictions apply.) pic.twitter.com/TIwvnxxckV — Disneyland Today (@DisneylandToday) September 29, 2018

The special cups are available in Hollywood Land at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California. Hollywood Land is home to the park's first Marvel-inspired ride, Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission — BREAKOUT!, and is adjacent to the upcoming Marvel-themed land that is now under construction.

Each sipper costs $20 plus tax and come with a bottled soft drink. Guests can also purchase the sipper at counter service locations with fountain beverage included.

In May, the sippers could be found at soda carts located near Hollywood Land's Off The Page gallery shop and the Hyperion Theater, both of which are located near meet-and-greet spots for characters like Spider-Man and Captain America.

The plastic sipper is wearable, with the liquid contained in the fist and the straw placed just near the Time Stone.

The Infinity Gauntlet Sipper is faithfully modeled after the same golden glove sported by Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Infinity War that hosted the six all-powerful Infinity Stones that ultimately decimated half of all life in the universe with a snap of the fingers.

It quickly proved hard to obtain for some park guests, who reported the Infinity Gauntlet Sipper was swiftly selling out when it first made its way in limited supplies to the Disneyland Resort shortly after the Marvel Studios blockbuster hit theaters.

So you’re an adult who spent an exorbitant amount of money you shouldn’t have to win an overpriced Infinity Gauntlet sipper from Disneyland on eBay........ pic.twitter.com/uO4vCywLIF — Tim the Enchanter (@jjbittenbinders) May 18, 2018

The limited production run saw re-sellers listing the sippers on eBay, some of which are still going for as high as $200.

Marvel Studios next releases Captain Marvel March 8, followed by Avengers 4 May 3 and Spider-Man: Far From Home July 5, 2019.