New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Poster May Reveal Which Stone Thanos Steals Next

As we’ve seen throughout the first two Avengers: Infinity War trailers, Thanos acquires his first two Infinity Stones rather quickly. He first retrieves the purple Power Stone from Xandar (likely slaughtering the Nova Corps in the process), and he takes the Space Stone out of the Tesseract when he crosses paths with Loki and Thor.

To this point, it’s been a bit of a mystery as to which stone he steals next, but a detailed look at the new Infinity War IMAX poster may give us a clue.

Unfortunately for the Doctor Strange fans in the house, his TIME with the STONE might me coming to an end very soon.

A Reddit user named Tprime117 posted a zoomed-in image of Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet in the new poster, with a circle around the knuckle of his thumb. As you can see below, it appears as though a third stone is resting in that spot.

While the stone in the thumb isn’t glowing bright green, it does match the placement of the Time Stone from other marketing materials and toys. It would also make sense for the studio and poster artists to try and hide the color of the stone, as to not give away any of the movie’s spoilers.

The Time Stone was first seen in 2016’s Doctor Strange, disguised as the Eye of Agamotto. Stephen Strange used the relic to bend time to his will, which allowed him to defeat the powerful Dormmamu.

Both of the trailers, as well as a brilliant LEGO set, have made clear that Thanos knows of Strange’s stone. He sends two members of the Black Order (Ebony Maw and Cull Obsidian) to New York to retrieve it. This attack is what leads to characters like Tony Stark and Spider-Man to join Strange in defending the Sanctum Santorum. While that’s certainly a formidable team, the newest Infinity War trailer teased that not everything went as the Avengers in New York had hoped. Doctor Strange was seen being tortured by Ebony Maw, a scene that was lifted straight from the comics.

This image isn’t confirmation that the Time Stone will be the third addition to Thanos’ collection, but it does make a lot of sense when you think about the story. The Collector still possesses the Reality Stone, and Mind Stone is nestled not-so-safely in Vision’s head, and the search is still on for the Soul Stone.

If Thanos was going to put all of his eggs into one basket, he’d like go after the shiny, green medallion hanging from the shoulders of one Stephen Strange.

Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters on April 27, followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6. Marvel’s latest blockbuster, Black Panther, is still playing in many theaters across the world.