Josh Brolin’s Thanos Performance Is Enhanced By ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Computer Graphics

If Josh Brolin‘s performance as Thanos wasn’t going to be terrifying enough, Avengers: Infinity War co-director Anthony Russo promises the computerization of his performance only enhances the terror.

Anthony and Joe Russo sat down with members of the press on the set of Avengers: Infinity War over one year ago, now. At the time, Captain America was delivering a warning message to Wakanda as the Mad Titan and his minions were preparing and all out assault on Earth in search of the Mind Stone lodged in The Vision’s head. When the Avengers encounter the Mad Titan during the film, they and the audience watching Avengers: Infinity War will see Brolin’s villain exemplified by the computer effects transforming him into the purple menace.

“Josh is an amazing actor, obviously,” Anthony Russo said. “One of the great things about these movies, visual effects technology is always evolving. Every couple years, you’re able to make a leap forward, in some respect. To bring something to the screen, in an execution level that you haven’t quite seen before. That’s what’s so exciting about it. Whether it be something like skinny Steve [Rogers in Captain America: The First Avenger], or whatever the case may be. As that technology evolves, we are able to bring more and more of what Josh Brolin can do, as a performer, into the fabric and the texture of what Thanos is, in a way that we are extremely excited about.”

The sibling directors aren’t the only ones excited, either. “I know that he is [excited], as an actor,” Anthony Russo said. “Our visual effects team is very excited about it. Again, having such a cursory view of the character in the past, it’s almost like now, we get to do the flip side of that, where you’re going to see every little vein in his face, and every little twitch that Josh does. It’s a very, very intimate portrayal and performance.”

Given how terrified the Hulk is of Thanos, audiences might be in for most ruthless Marvel Cinematic Universe villain to date.

“If you were to think of the Marvel universe over the last ten years as a book, this is the ending of the book,” Joe Russo said of Avengers: Infinity War. “And then there may be new books written, but this is certainly the ending of this book.”

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018.