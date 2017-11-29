‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Thanos Writes A Letter To His Mom

Ever since his live-action debut in Marvel’s The Avengers, Thanos has built a reputation for being the strong and silent type. Not wanting his character to be relegated to a mere stereotype, actor Josh Brolin took to his Instagram to share a letter to Thanos’ “mom.”

The letter read: “Dear Mom. Hey, it’s me, Than. So, I’m most likely coming home for Christmas but I have to finish this thing first. I think you’ll be proud. Anyway, I just wanted to send you this quick shot of me to let you know I’m okay. I love you, and I’ll see you as soon as I destroy…sorry…I mean, I’ll see you when I finished. Love you! Thanos.”

Thanos’ relationship with his mother Sui-San has been a complicated one, as they never really had an intimate relationship. Shortly after he was born, Sui-San attempted to kill Thanos, sensing just how evil and powerful he would become later in life.

Sadly, Sui-San’s paranoia was proven when Thanos killed and dissected her when he got older in hopes of learning more about his biology and how he gained Deviant Syndrome.

In the years since his debut in Marvel’s The Avengers, Thanos has only made brief appearances, leading the uninformed to seek as much knowledge about the character as possible. The Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn’t often force its viewers to enjoy each film while simultaneously browsing Wikipedia to understand its narrative, so we can assume Avengers: Infinity War will lay the groundwork for the character’s motivations and justify his quest for domination over the universe.

We’ll see much more of Thanos when Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018.

