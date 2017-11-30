Here’s How Thor Gets A New Weapon in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

The Avengers: Infinity War trailer left with as many new questions as it did answers, and one of the biggest points of recent curiosity has been how the events of Thor: Ragnarok factor into Infinity War‘s storyline. We learned in the Infinity War trailer that Loki indeed stole the Tesseract from Odin’s vault during Ragnarok’s finale; however, recent Infinity War promos have revealed that Thor is once again wielding his signature hammer, Mjolnir, raising the question of when and how such a development could occur.

Well, now that the Infinity War trailer is out, the footage seems to confirm some earlier leaks from a LEGO tie-in to the film, which include some big POTENTIAL SPOILERS for what may be going on with Thor’s weaponry.

You can check out the full SPOILERY breakdown of Thor’s journey in Avengers: Infinity War HERE, but if you just want the broad strokes, read on below:

After being defeated by Thanos as he takes the Space Infinity Stone from Loki’s Tesseract, Thor tumbles through space, eventually smacking into the Guardians of the Galaxy’s ship.

Thor and at least some of the Guardians (Rocket and Groot) travel to the realm of Nidavellir, home of the dwarf blacksmiths, where Mjolnir was created.

After encountering some resistance, Thor and Co. must power and use the “space forge” to create a new weapon for Thor.

This breakdown would explain some of the shots we saw of Thor in the Infinity War trailer – namely the shots of Thor standing in front of what could be the Space Forges, while later appearing to struggle in some Atlas-like attempt to get some kind of machine working:

Even though it’s Mjolnir pictured in some of the recent Infinity War photo shoots, those images are not to be taken as full confirmation that the hammer will return. After all, those some images have Thor wearing a small facial scar on his right eye, when we know he sports a eye-patch in the actual movie.

When it was revealed that Mjolnir would be destroyed during Ragnarok, we speculated on what new weapon Thor could get to replace it. While this LEGO set breakdown describes the weapon Thor and Co. seek out as “the ax-thunderbolt,” it wouldn’t be surprising if that turned out to be Jarnbjorn, Thor’s mythic ax. We’ll know for sure when Infinity War arrives next year – but this early concept art may have spoiled the surprise long ago:

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4, 2018. Thor: Ragnarok is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.