‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Ties ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ as Fastest to Reach $300 Million at Domestic Box Office

The success of Marvel Studios‘ latest crossover event cannot be understated, as the movie continues to rake in money at the box office. And with its domestic gross just tipping past $300 million less then a week after premiering, it just tied another major milestone.

Just 5 days after its premiere in theaters, Avengers: Infinity War tied Star Wars: The Force Awakens as the fastest movies to reach $300 million in that amount of time, according to Exhibitor Relations.

The movie is a money-printing sensation as its shattered industry expectations, leaping past the Star Wars film for the highest grossing opening weekend in history. It has every chance of becoming the top grossing movie of all time, and the only Marvel Studios picture to make over $2 billion worldwide. It currently sits at $808 million with less than a week in theaters. We’ll see how that momentum carries it into its second weekend.

When Star Wars: The Force Awakens released in 2015, it was the first Star Wars movie in over a decade, and the first movie to show the core group of Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and Leia Organa in 30 years. That anticipation seems to have been manufactured by Marvel Studios, with Avengers: Infinity War serving as the beginning of the culmination of ten years worth of movies.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens currently sits as the number one film of all time domestically with $936.6 million, and if Avengers: Infinity War has legs, it could fight for that top spot. Of course, the Marvel Studios movie will see some stiff competition as we get into the summer season, with blockbusters like Deadpool 2, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and The Incredibles 2 all coming out in rapid succession.

But after the impressive start and the strong run of previous films like Thor: Ragnarok and Black Panther, it seems like Avengers: Infinity War will be able to dominate the movie theater for a long time coming.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters.

Do you think the movie will be able to stave off the upcoming blockbusters and claw it’s way to the top spot on the all-time list? Give us your box office predictions in the comments!