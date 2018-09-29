Tim Allen Compares ‘Toy Story 4’ to ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Adults and children alike left theaters in tears back in 2010, having just seen the incredibly emotional event known as Toy Story 3. However, if we all thought that movie was sad, it sounds like we’re in for a real heartbreaker when its sequel arrives.

Tim Allen, who has voiced Buzz Lightyear in every Toy Story film, recently appeared on an episode The Talk, where he was asked about the upcoming fourth installment of the franchise. Surprisingly, Allen compared Toy Story 4 to Avengers: Infinity War.

You remember Infinity War, right? That little Marvel movie that ended with half of the entire universe being wiped away from existence? Yeah, that’s what Allen claims is in store when Toy Story 4 hits theaters next year.

“Yes. I can’t believe it,” Allen said. “I gotta resist getting emotional because I don’t wanna give it away but this is an incredibly great story. If you’re at all a big superhero fan, Infinity War – I’m a big superhero fan – that didn’t seem like it was going to work [but[ it was a lot of vignettes that all made sense. This Toy Story 4 [did that]. We’ve only been through it once, there will be several more incantations, but it is so emotional, it’s so funny, it’s so big the idea that they’ve come up with. I’m startled. 3 I thought was amazing. This one, I couldn’t even get through the last scene, OK?”

Unfortunately, Allen couldn’t reveal any more information than that, keeping the story of Toy Story 4 under lock and key.

“I’d love to be a Washington leaker, but I just can’t do it,” he said. “I can’t give it any more away. They’ve got great characters, but a couple of the scenes towards the end were really hard to get through.”

We all expected Toy Story 4 to be a tear-jerker, but it sounds like it’s going to be even more disappointed than we thought. Guess it’s time to bid goodbye to our childhood.

Toy Story 4 is currently set to hit theaters on June 21, 2019.