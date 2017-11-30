How Thor Looked In D23 Footage Compared To ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer

The first footage from Avengers: Infinity War debuted earlier this summer at the D23 convention, a celebration of all things Disney. Nearly four months later, fans have finally seen the first official trailer for the third Avengers film, with attendees of the convention noticing a major difference in Thor’s appearance, mainly that he was previously shown with both eyes.

***WARNING: Spoilers below for Thor: Ragnarok***

Footage from the convention was never officially released online, hence the poor resolution of the image above. No matter the resolution, it’s quite obvious that Thor had both eyes in the scene where he meets the Guardians of the Galaxy, which could be justified in a variety of ways.

In Ragnarok, Thor faces off against Hela and, as a result, loses one of his eyes, causing the Asgardian to sport an eyepatch for the remainder of the film. This raises a few questions about the continuity of the D23 footage and the official trailer.

One possibility is that, when the original scene was filmed, multiple takes were shot both with and without the eye patch Thor sported at the end of Thor: Ragnarok. Had the D23 footage included any scenes of Thor with an eyepatch, it would have undoubtedly spoiled details about Ragnarok.

This theory seems to be the most likely, as even the trailers for Ragnarok substituted shots of him with both eyes in its trailer, only for the film to use those same shots but with his new eyepatch.

Another possibility is that, with the nature of the Marvel Cinematic Universe often avoiding permanent, long-lasting ramifications and injuries for its heroes, the filmmakers behind Avengers: Infinity War weren’t aware of whether or not Thor had completely adopted a new look in the aftermath of Ragnarok.

Making matters all the more complicated is that, despite Thor having hit theaters nearly a month ago, a recent Vanity Fair photo shoot for Infinity War featured Thor wearing new armor, but without his eyepatch. With Disney clearly no longer worried about spoiling a detail about Thor’s fate in Ragnarok and showing him with an eyepatch in the Infinity War trailer, it raises questions about whether Thor’s eye is gone for good or, after the events of the new film, his eye regenerates.

If Thor’s eye does regenerate at some point in Infinity War, it’s possible that the film’s overall narrative and structure has changed slightly since D23, with those scenes now taking place before the meeting with the Guardians.

We’ll find out for sure the fate of Thor’s eye when Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018.

