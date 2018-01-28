‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer Redone With Disney/Pixar Characters

The long-awaited trailer for Marvel Studios’ upcoming Avengers epic drummed up a lot of excitement, inspiring countless mashups and fan edits. One YouTube editor made their own version with Disney and Pixar characters, teasing a crossover of a different kind.

The footage of Disney and Pixar movies such as Frozen, Toy Story, Wreck-It Ralph, Big Hero 6, and others were edited to match the scenes from the trailer for Avengers: Infinity War. The result is a tease for an epic Disney crossover that’s only likely in the Kingdom Hearts video games. Check it out in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video humorously portrays Buzz and Woody as Iron Man and Captain America, respectively, while Fix-It Felix is supposed to be Thor — hammer and all. Perhaps most fittingly, however, is Lotso the bear, the villain of Toy Story 3, as the stand in for Thanos.

Footage from various Disney and Pixar films are used to match the scenes from the Infinity War trailer, including the Monsters University opening with the school bus matching with the Peter Parker shots from the trailer.

And at the end, Fix-It Felix has a run in with a family that could lend more than a helping hand in the battle against Lotso: The Incredibles, replacing the Guardians of the Galaxy.

It’s a fun, quick little video paying tribute to Marvel Studios’ fellow Disney subsidiaries, imagining a different crossover battle than the one that will premiere in theaters in May.

Of course, with just that one teaser trailer to go off of, fans are basically twiddling their thumbs while waiting for more details. Whether it comes in the form of a new trailer at the Super Bowl or some merchandising reveals, it has to come soon.

Marvel only has one more movie on the schedule before Avengers: Infinity War, and Black Panther is set to open in theaters in less than three weeks. After that, the march to the next adventure for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will be on in full force.

Avengers: Infinity War is scheduled to premiere in theaters on May 4th.