‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Trailer Features Major Change To Avengers Tower

Almost immediately after the Avengers united in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the team began to suffer a variety of setbacks, from intergalactic invasions to politic agendas tearing the team apart. In the first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War, fans have noticed that Avengers Tower, the former meeting place of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, no longer carries its signature branding.

The Avengers Tower is no more… The new #AvengersInfinityWar trailer shows a glimpse of the former Avengers Tower building without it’s signature “A.” pic.twitter.com/CQ7dDQAwv2 — MCU News & Tweets (@MCU_Tweets) November 29, 2017

The lack of the “A” on the tower doesn’t come as a surprise, as the events of Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming made the dissolution of the team apparent.

The tower was originally known as “Stark Tower” early on in Marvel’s The Avengers, with the Chitauri invasion not only forcing the team to come together for the first time, but also destroying the tower enough that the only letter that remained intact was a massive “A,” birthing the team’s headquarters.

In Avengers: Age of Ultron, the tower served as not only a headquarters for the Avengers, but also seemingly as a rec room, with the team taking to drinking and hosting parties there. Ultron, on the other hand, set his sights on ripping the team apart, which took a heavy toll on the building itself when he made his presence known.

With Ant-Man, a new facility was introduced in upstate New York which Scott Lang infiltrated to steal a piece of Stark’s tech. At this point, this new building wasn’t considered an official meeting place for superheroes, but did feature an appearance by the Falcon.

In hopes of staying out of the public eye, the Avengers took up residence at this new facility upstate in Captain America: Civil War, the events of which fractured the team’s alliances.

Audiences could have pieced together the notion that Avengers Tower was all but abandoned, with Spider-Man: Homecoming confirming by way of Happy Hogan’s dialogue that, not only had the team officially changed locations, but that the tower had been sold.

One interpretation of the shots of Avengers Tower in Avengers: Infinity War is that the new owner of the building had major remodeling plans to disassociate the building from its previous owners. Another interpretation, however, is that we are merely seeing the building from the other side and the signature “A” remains intact, despite new ownership.

We’ll see more of Avengers Tower when Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on May 4, 2018.

