The Internet Reacts to ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer

After years of build-up, and months of anticipation from fans, the first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War has officially arrived.

The trailer gave fans some nostalgia for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first phase, while previewing a lot of what's to come in the upcoming 2018 film.

As those on the Internet know, Marvel fans have been anticipating the trailer for a long while, especially since the first footage from the film screened at D23 Expo earlier this year. Waiting for the Infinity War trailer almost became a meme in a way, with plenty of hilarious tweets and viral videos from fans eagerly waiting.

So, now that the trailer's here...What does the Internet think about it? Here's a round up of some of our favorite tweets about the Avengers: Infinity War trailer.