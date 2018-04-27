The Internet Reacts to ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer
After years of build-up, and months of anticipation from fans, the first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War has officially arrived.
The trailer gave fans some nostalgia for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first phase, while previewing a lot of what's to come in the upcoming 2018 film.
As those on the Internet know, Marvel fans have been anticipating the trailer for a long while, especially since the first footage from the film screened at D23 Expo earlier this year. Waiting for the Infinity War trailer almost became a meme in a way, with plenty of hilarious tweets and viral videos from fans eagerly waiting.
So, now that the trailer's here...What does the Internet think about it? Here's a round up of some of our favorite tweets about the Avengers: Infinity War trailer.
@DowneyloverJr
Robert Downey Jr is the greatest actor existing in this generation #INFINITYWAR pic.twitter.com/X0Si0ikRqj— Nugget ☆ (@DowneyloverJr) November 29, 2017
@JusJonah
T’challa: EVACUATE THE CITY,— yones. (@JusJonah) November 29, 2017
ENGAGE ALL DEFENCES,
AND GET THIS MAN A SHIELD. **Cap appears from the shadows**
Me:#INFINITYWAR pic.twitter.com/QwYUnwEglD
@AustinCTweets
It’s ridiculous how happy this shot makes me. Avengers #InfinityWar looks amazing. pic.twitter.com/MrqqOCTq9t— Austin (@AustinCTweets) November 29, 2017
@daviddecarroll
me, watching the #infinitywar trailer pic.twitter.com/yeNy79iHMB— david (@davidecarroll) November 29, 2017
@RandoPersona
HOW AM I SUPPOSED TO JUST GO ABOUT MY DAY AFTER THAT EPIC AF AVENGERS TEASER?!?!? TELL ME MARVEL!!!!! #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/ziyxWifbCg— Rando Persona (@RandoPersona) November 29, 2017
@LadyKayB21
TBH, non-bearded Cap is dead to me. I never knew bearded Cap was everything I needed in my life, until this blessing was bestowed upon me. #InfinityWar— Kay-B (@LadyKayB21) November 29, 2017
@ultblackpinkeu
I’VE NEVER BEEN SO GODDAMN EXCITED OVER A MOVIE BEFORE. WHAT DID THEY DO? THAT. THEY DID THAT #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/w0xBOFyII5— With our hyung (@ultblackpinkeu) November 29, 2017
@habibabamjad
Me until the premiere of this film. #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/ubp0C9w6R3— Habiba Amjad (@habibabamjad) November 29, 2017
@CEvansNews
Going to the cinema to see Avengers: #InfinityWar be like: pic.twitter.com/EK3Yqj09da— Chris Evans News (@CEvansNews) November 29, 2017
@Mogamoka2
best time to use this gif #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/w51c1MT06y— โมกัด✂ (@Mogamoka2) November 29, 2017