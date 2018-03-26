New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Spot Shows Groot Fighting With Star-Lord

idk if I’m just super late and haven’t seen this infinity war trailer bUT GROOT SASSING PETER OMG pic.twitter.com/MTlG2NFT3h — anaïs (@captainsbxcky) March 25, 2018

As a barrage of new TV spots reveal more about Avengers: Infinity War, the latest promo puts the Guardians of the Galaxy in the spotlight where family dysfunction continues to dominate the dynamic.

In the new TV spot that aired during the NCAA Basketball Tournament matchup between Kansas and Duke, fans got to see a new scene that shows a humorous argument between Star-Lord and adolescent Groot.

As the Guardians fly through space, Peter Quill turns to the backseat to address Groot, who seems to be playing a handheld video game. It’s not clear if it’s the Zune gifted to them by Kraglin at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 or some other advanced piece of alien tech, but Quill is obviously annoyed that Groot’s not paying attention.

“Groot, put that thing away now. I don’t want to tell you again,” Quill says to his young teammate, but is ignored. “Groot!”

“I am Groot,” the plant-based being responds in a mocking tone, causing everyone else on the ship to scoff in disgust.

“Language!” Quill responds, as Drax looks on somewhat shocked.

This scene pairs well with the recently released footage of Thor’s encounter with the Guardians, when the team retrieves the unconscious God of Thunder after crashing onto their windshield. Both Drax and Gamora seem to be in awe of the Asgardian, while Quill appears to be a little jealous at their fawning.

The Guardians are likely to be a large source of laughs in Avengers: Infinity War, though they aren’t the only ones. Tony Stark has always been lighthearted and witty in his super heroics, and another new TV spot shows Iron Man humorously making Spider-Man an official Avenger.

This new spot also shows a hint of the confrontation between Proxima Midnight and Scarlet Witch as an explosion rages in the background. We previously learned about this fight in the set photos and videos from Scotland, in which Vision and Scarlet Witch appear to be going up against Proxima Midnight and her husband Corvus Glaive, who are members of Thanos’ Black Order.

The first teaser trailer also showed Glaive’s staff attempting to pry the Mind Stone from Vision’s head as the synthezoid writhed in pain on the ground, but it remains to be seen if they’re successful.

Avengers: Infinity War is just around the corner, and we’re likely to learn a lot more about the movie before it premieres in theaters. So if you’re trying to stay in the dark about the latest Marvel Studios epic, it might be best to bury your head in the sand right now.

Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on April 27th.

Are you excited to see more bickering between the Guardians? Let us know what you’re looking forward to in the comments section!