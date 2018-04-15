Star-Lord Mocks Thor in New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ TV Spot

It takes a special kind of person to make fun of the God of Thunder. Well, as we all know, Star-Lord is certainly his own brand of special.

In the newest TV spot for Avengers: Infinity War, one brand new, albeit brief scene shows Peter Quill going toe-to-toe with Thor, clearly not afraid to toss a joke in his face.

Amidst the various action and fight scenes, this TV spot focuses primarily on a discussion between Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy. Clearly intimidated by Thor, Peter begins to talk in a much deeper voice than usual. It’s almost as if he’s mimicking Thor’s voice in order to sound more like the massive man standing in front of him. As you’d expect, the other members of the Guardians quickly call Peter out for talking in a different voice, and he tries to play it off as if they have no idea what they’re talking about.

The majority of this interaction has already been seen in other TV spots and teasers, but the final part of the conversation is brand new to this spot.

Thor gets right in Peter’s face and, with his low and sultry voice asks, “Are you mocking me?”

While this would be a sign for most people to give up and let the gag die, Peter takes things another step further. The prankster looks around the ship and, doing his best Thor impression, says, “He’s trying to copy me.”

Give it up, Peter. We all know Thor had the awesome voice first.

You can check out the full TV spot, along with some other great Avengers: Infinity War footage, in the video above!

Thor will be spending the majority of his time in Avengers: Infinity War with several members of the Guardians of the Galaxy. After meeting the whole team in the beginning of the film, Thor will branch off on a mysterious quest with Rocket and Groot, while Peter and the others meet up with Iron Man, Spider-Man and Doctor Strange.

How do you feel about the chemistry between Thor and the Guardians of the Galaxy? Was this one of the best Infinity War TV spots yet? Let us know by sharing your thoughts in the comment section!

Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters on April 27, one week earlier than its original release of May 4. Marvel will follow that film with Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6.