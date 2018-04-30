Tessa Thompson Comments on Valkyrie’s Role in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

If you went in to Avengers: Infinity War hoping to see the very best characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you may have been disappointed to learn that two of them were nowhere to be seen.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Avengers: Infinity War! Continue reading at your own risk…

Infinity War began with Thanos taking over the ship that fled Asgard at the end of Thor: Ragnarok, in hopes of stealing the Tesseract from Loki. While that opening scene showed Thor, Loki, Heimdall, and Hulk, both Korg (Taika Waititi) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) were mysteriously missing.

The absence of these two could be chalked up to Thanos letting half of the prisoners go before the events of the movie, and Avengers 4 might still reveal what happened to them, but Tessa Thompson took to Twitter to reveal exactly where she was throughout the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War.

Like the rest of us, Thompson was nestled safely in the arms of Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes, hoping that he would never let go and that everything would always be okay.

Thompson shared a photo on Twitter of Bucky holding a baby goat in his arms. Of course, this photo originally showed the character holding a gun but, let’s be honest, this is way more adorable. Thompson captured the photo, “Me in Infinity Wars.”

As you can imagine, calling it “Infinity Wars” led to all kinds of uproar amongst fans, thinking that it could have been a tease for her involvement in the upcoming Avengers 4. The actress was sure to add another tweet and clarify that she simply meant Infinity War.

While this doesn’t give us any real insight into where Valkyrie could have been during the events of the movie, it certainly is a relatable feeling. If only the world could still be held in the arms of Sgt. Bucky Barnes, we all might feel a little bit better about how the events of Infinity War unfolded.

Avengers: Infinity War is currently playing in theaters around the world. Marvel will follow up its record-breaking blockbuster with Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, and Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019. The sequel to Infinity War, which is still without a title, will arrive on May 3, 2019.