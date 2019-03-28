‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Villains Might Be Returning for ‘Avengers: Endgame’

We’re less than a month away from the premiere of Avengers: Endgame, but Marvel fans are trying to decipher the film’s secrets by analyzing posters, action figures, and trailers. While there have been no major bombshells revealed in the latest clips from the film, someone might have spotted the return of some villains from Avengers: Infinity War.

Fans on social media have pointed out the differences in the recently released 3D trailer for Avengers: Endgame, which show some figures chasing Hawkeye in the tunnel scene. Now MCU Cosmic tracked down the source of the footage, showing that Clint Barton is indeed running away from Outriders before being knocked down by an explosion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Outriders first debuted on screen in Avengers: Infinity War when the Black Order invaded Wakanda. The dog-like creatures were basically infantry in the battle against Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, led by Proxima Midnight, Cull Obsidian, and Corvus Glaive. They were vicious, mindless creatures with six limbs, though they lacked the discipline of the trained Wakandan army.

In the pages of Marvel Comics, the Outriders first debuted in the Free Comic Book Day issue of Infinity, the event series that saw a crossover between Avengers and New Avengers from writer Jonathan Hickman. The writer is also responsible for the creation of the Black Order.

In the comics, the Outriders are stealthy reconnaissance operatives, capable of turning invisible to infiltrate secure locations. They also have low-level telepathic abilities and were first shown to be scouting Earth for the locations of the Infinity Stones at the order of Thanos. So, the versions of these characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are obviously a lot different from their comic book counterparts.

Avengers: Endgame will see some major changes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but directors Joe and Anthony Russo are determined to provide a satisfying conclusion to the Infinity Saga.

“We’re still doing work to it. We’re not done with it. Again, this is a culmination film of 22 movies, it’s a lot of storytelling to work into it,” Russo told Collider. “Emotion is an intrinsic part of that to us. When you have to tell a really complicated story and you want strong emotional moments with the characters, it just requires a certain amount of real estate.”

Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Avengers: Endgame run time, Zack Snyder divulging a bunch of plans he had for the DCEU and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!