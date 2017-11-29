‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer: Does Vision Lose the Mind Stone?

The long-awaited debut of the Avengers: Infinity War trailer finally premiered on Good Morning America, offering fans their first look at the epic crossover film.

But while Earth’s Mightiest Heroes attempt to defend their homes from the Mad Titan known as Thanos, the Avenging Android known as the Vision appears to be in more direct trouble.

In the trailer, the Vision (Paul Bettany) is shown on the ground with a foot on his chest, and another person standing over him to the side.

A staff lowers onto his forehead, causing the embedded Mind Stone to glow as he writhes in pain. The Stone loosens, but we don’t see it get ripped out completely before the footage cuts. The scene in question takes place at the 1:40 mark.

Based on what we know about the film from set photos and the footage, it appears that Proxima Midnight and Corvus Glaive have tracked down the Vision and Scarlet Witch, hoping to retrieve the Infinity Stone for Thanos.

Proxima Midnight and Corvus Glaive first appeared in Infinity by Jonathan Hickman, Jim Cheung, Dustin Weaver, Jerome Opeña, and Justin Ponsor. They’re a married couple and two of Thanos’ most powerful allies in his quest to conquer.

Based on the design of the staff used to pry out the Mind Stone, it appears that Glaive is the one doing the dirty deed.

It’s unclear whether they succeed or not (of course they’re not going to reveal that in the trailer), but the villains are met with some major resistance.

Vision and Scarlet Witch might not be able to hold their own, but reinforcements arrive when Captain America, Black Widow, and Falcon show up. Scarlet Witch seems relieved to see her friends arrive to help, but is it too late for the Vision?

We see Proxima Midnight launch her spear toward Captain America, who catches it in mid-air. And then, based on the leaked footage, Cap’s crew looks skyward, possibly watching the villains escape with their spoils.

Whether Thanos gets his hand on the Mind Stone or not, the Vision is definitely in trouble. We’ll see if he survives the affair when Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on May 4.