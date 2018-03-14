‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Stars on Wakanda Changing the MCU’s Future

In the wake of the insanely successful Black Panther, the landscape of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is changing.

The upcoming Avengers: Infinity War is being marked as the beginning of the end, and the film’s final act taking place in Black Panther’s home country will give a fans a glimpse of what to expect in the future.

While fans already got a taste of the interactions in Captain America: Civil War, T’Challa has become a looming figure in the MCU after the events of Black Panther. Now it’s a question of mixing all of those individual characters together once again.

“Each movie has a different style, you know?” Chadwick Boseman said to EW. “So, what is a Captain America movie, versus an Iron Man movie, versus the Black Panther movie, and how do you bring those things together? They’re different voices. So, how do those voices harmonize?”

In the movie, Wakanda is the host of an epic battle between Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and Thanos’ Black Order, with the fate of the galaxy hanging in the balance. From there, the country will be thrusted onto the world’s stage, and Robert Downey Jr. is already speculating how Tony Stark will view the advanced society.

“Well, a technologically advanced country is probably something that he wishes would benefit humanity without creating more infighting,” said Downey. “I think that’s what he would hope for America. That’s what he would hope for the world. I think to him, he would view it as a potentially utopian model.”

Possibly playing off of fan reactions after the release of Avengers: Infinity War, Tom Holland is excited for Spider-Man to visit Wakanda and possibly interact with the king’s scientific sister.

“I think Peter would love it. There’s some great moments in the comics where Peter ends up there,” Holland said. “And Letitia and I have become really good friends over the last year and a bit. It would be brilliant to have our characters meet up, it would be so funny. She’s brilliant in the movie, she’s actually my favorite part of Black Panther.”

Black Panther star Danai Gurira, who plays Dora Milaje leader Okoye, spoke about how the events of Avengers: Infinity War will have an impact on the country.

“The preservation of Wakanda has been at their core, and something their forefathers and foremothers put in place for a long time — and it’s worked!” said Gurira. “They’re a deeply prosperous people for a reason, and now it’s about opening up the borders, and being generous to others beyond Wakanda.”

Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on April 27th.

