Why Nick Fury Waited to Call Captain Marvel Until ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Revealed

While Brie Larson’s first solo adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn’t arrive until March, the road to Captain Marvel began back in April in the post-credits scene at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. As we likely all know by now, Nick Fury took out a pager and sent a message just before he was turned to dust, and the logo on the fallen pager revealed that he was calling on Carol Danvers for help.

This of course left fans with the biggest question, “Why now?” Why did Fury wait until half of the universe had been wiped away before trying to get the Avengers a little extra help? It seems strange, but now we finally have an answer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Today, Marvel Comics released Captain Marvel Prelude #1, which helps lay the groundwork for Carol’s arrival in the MCU. While Captain Marvel isn’t actually in the comic, we do learn a bit about Fury’s relationship with her, as he shows Maria Hill the pager for the first time. He tells her that he wants to avoid having to call her, and to save her as a last resort.

Unfortunately, he has to use that pager after Thanos snaps away half of all life. Prelude author Will Corona Pilgrim talked a bit about some of the decisions that were made for the comic, and shared what was going through Fury’s head when he finally made the decision to page Captain Marvel.

“Carol’s the biggest gun you’ve got and Fury’s never one to waste a silver bullet, so if he’s finally making that call after all this time and after all he’s faced alongside the Avengers, then he’s truly seeing the situation as a last resort,” Pilgrim said.

Throughout the entire MCU, Fury has made it abundantly clear that he’s always got something else up his sleeve. Just when you think he’s got his back against the wall, he finds a way to take his enemies by surprise.

We’ll probably have to wait until March to see how Carol Danvers and Nick Fury agreed upon the pager situation, and why she’s stayed away from Earth all these years.

Are you excited for Captain Marvel to arrive? What will become of Nick Fury after Avengers 4? Let us know in the comments!

Captain Marvel is set to hit theaters on March 8, 2019.