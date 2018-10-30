‘Avengers’ Star Mark Ruffalo Performs ‘Achy Breaky Heart’ With Billy Ray Cyrus

If you thought that Avengers: Infinity War was the craziest team-up on Mark Ruffalo’s resume, he’s certainly got a surprise for you. During a recent event in North Dakota, the actor and activist lent a hand to Billy Ray Cyrus in a performance of his hit song, “Achy Breaky Heart.”

Ruffalo and Cyrus appeared at Mountain Community College with a handful of other activists over the weekend, participating in an event that aimed to fight Native voter suppression, and raise awareness for the upcoming elections on November 6. During the event, Cyrus busted out his guitar, and Ruffalo led a group of folks on a drum, helping Cyrus bring the song to life.

The actor later posted a clip of the performance on Twitter, and you can watch it below!

Over the years, Mark Ruffalo has become known for his work as an activist, fighting for the rights of oppressed groups and raising awareness for issues like voter suppression. Ahead of this year’s midterm elections, Ruffalo has been pulling out all the stops around the country to try and urge people to get to the polls.

The actor recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where he gained attention by “spoiling” the Avengers 4 title. While this was just a fun gag for fans to laugh about, the real reason for Ruffalo’s appearance on the show was his partnership with March For Our Lives, in an effort to register more young voters.

1,400 people came out to fight Native voter suppression and took the pledge to #StandNVote and you can, too. Text STAND to 788683 join us and spread the word 🗳 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 29, 2018

This event in North Dakota was another voting push from Ruffalo, and he tweeted out the details regarding his mission in a follow-up to his “Achy Breaky Heart” video.

“1,400 people came out to fight Native voter suppression and took the pledge to #StandNVote and you can, too,” Ruffalo wrote in the tweet. “Text STAND to 788683 join us and spread the word.”