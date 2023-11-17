Scoob! Holiday Haunt's Ming-Na Wen Still Hoping For Release

Warner Bros. has been in the news this week for shelving Coyote vs. Acme, the live-action/animated Looney Tunes movie starring John Cena, in order to take a reported $30 million tax write-down. The backlash was severe, especially since it wasn't the first time CEO David Zaslav pulled a move like this. In fact, shortly after the news broke, it was reported that Warner Bros. reversed course to allow the filmmakers to shop Coyote vs. Acme to other distributors. Another film that fell victim to this tactic was Scoob!: Holiday Haunt. It was reported that 90% of the animated film was finished before the decision came. The movie featured many exciting stars, including Ming-Na Wen. ComicBook.com recently spoke to Wen about the new documentary, Pencils Vs Pixels, and we brought up the recent Coyote vs. Acme drama and asked whether or not she still has hope for Holiday Haunt.

"Yes. Oh my god," Wen replied when we told her we'd still love to see Holiday Haunt. "Never say never. I don't know what happened, why it happened. I stay out of the politics of everything. I think that's how I stay young-looking," she joked. "But so many people worked so hard on that. And the story is fun and just it needs to come back. Yes. So maybe next year."

What Is Scoob!: Holiday Haunt About?

The first look at Scoob!: Holiday Haunt was shown during an HBO Max teaser at the end of 2021. Produer Tony Cervone confirmed a sequel was in the works and shared his excitement for the project before things fell apart. "Actually, we are kicking the tires on a follow-up to Scoob!" Cervone revealed to Comic Book Movie. "It hasn't been announced yet, but it's something we're all excited about. The whole creative team that made the first movie is still around and back and working on something new. It was neat to create this Hanna-Barbera Cinematic Universe, and it's exciting to return to it."

The synopsis for Scoob!: Holiday Haunt reads: "To celebrate Scooby Doo's first Christmas, 10-year-old Shaggy and the gang take him to a holiday-themed resort owned by Fred's favorite Uncle Ned. When the park is beset by a ghostly haunting, the kids must solve a 40-year-old mystery to save the resort and show Scooby the true meaning of Christmas."

What Is Pencils Vs Pixels About?

You can read the official description of Pencils Vs Pixels here: "Pencils Vs Pixels is a celebration of the unique magic of 2D hand-drawn animation and an exploration of how the Disney Renaissance of the late 1980s and early 1990s led to an animation boom that was quickly upended by the computer animation revolution that followed. Narrated by Ming-Na Wen, Pencils Vs Pixels features many of the legendary artists who brought these now-classic films to life as they guide us through the last few decades of animation and into the future that's yet to come."

Pencils Vs Pixels is now available to rent on various streaming platforms. Stay tuned for more updates about Warner Bros.' canceled projects.