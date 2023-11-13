Loki Season 2 Filmmakers Open to Avengers: Secret Wars (Exclusive)

Do Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have an Avengers movie in their future?

The road to Avengers: Secret Wars has made significant progress in 2023. Back at San Diego Comic-Con in Summer 2022, Marvel President Kevin Feige officially dubbed the ongoing slate of Marvel Cinematic Universe projects to be The Multiverse Saga, a three-phase arc that would culminate with the aforementioned Secret Wars movie. While most of Phase 4 was reactionary to the fallout of The Infinity Saga, Phase 5 projects like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, The Marvels, and most recently Loki Season 2 gave fans a clearer picture of where this is all heading. While Feige still oversees production on all Marvel Studios projects, this current build to the next Earth's Mightiest Heroes crossover event has been helmed by multiple different filmmakers.

While The Infinity Saga also had dozens of different creatives on its films, one directing duo was responsible for the saga's three most crucial motion-pictures: the Russo Brothers. Joe and Anthony Russo made their MCU debuts by helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier and went on to be the masterminds behind Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Seeing the results that that consistency has produced, some fans have called upon Loki Season 2 directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, who also directed Moon Knight and have Daredevil: Born Again next on their Marvel schedule, to carry their momentum into Avengers: Secret Wars.

Loki Season 2's Directors Are Open to Avengers: Secret Wars

(Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer)

Will Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead bring glorious purpose to Battleworld?

Speaking to ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, Loki Season 2's directors both expressed openness to taking on Avengers: Secret Wars if they got the call.

"You know what's funny is we come from independent feature films, so we come from movies," Moorhead said. "I mean there's absolutely no telling what our future holds."

"Right now we sort of have a day-to-day. We run this company that where we mostly are, I guess we would describe ourselves as filmmakers, but more specifically we're like writer, director, actor, editors, and it's kind of a different life than this one," Benson said of Rustic Films, the directing duo's production company that has produced multiple festival darlings. "But that said, there's always this life and that life going simultaneously. We never know what the future holds. We just try to keep up."

"Yeah and they both feed each other really well too," Moorhead added. "We like to make sure they both stay alive."

While Loki Season 2 represented the tenth time that leading man Tom Hiddleston has portrayed the titular role, this project was just the sophomore Marvel season for Benson, Moorhead, and multiple other creatives including executive producer Kevin Wright. Wright was an associate producer on Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) before taking on this time crime drama in an EP capacity.

When asked if he'd be up for making the leap to Avengers: Secret Wars, Wright coyly teased that those roles are already filled.

"Well, I think those seats are taken, but look, if somebody came to me, I would love to," Wright said.

As of this writing, Marvel has not announced who will be directing Avengers: Secret Wars. The film's predecessor, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, will be helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings).

Loki Season 2 is now streaming in full on Disney+.