‘The Wasp’ Star Evangeline Lilly Compares ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ And ‘LOST’ Endings

Avengers: Infinity War and LOST both struck cords with audiences through their endings but The Wasp actress Evangeline Lilly who broke out as Kate Austen on ABC’s hit series years ago insists they are quite different.

Lilly, who seems to have another breakout role on her hand as The Wasp, was asked to compare the haunting ending of Avengers: Infinity War which came with a slew of character deaths to that of LOST, which also involved its main characters being dead, but in a much more complex and apparently less understandable way.

“[LOST] was more controversial,” Lilly said. “I think the end of Infinity War devastated people, but I think the end of LOST was controversial.”

While Avengers: Infinity War has been praised by critics and fans alike, LOST still suffers from a divisive response to its series finale’s final moments. “Like people either loved it or they hated it, and they were confused about it,” Lilly said of LOST. “They didn’t really understand what happened. I think it’s pretty clear what happened at the end of Infinity War.”

Of course, this is the perfect opportunity for someone to drop the common misconception of “they were dead the whole time” into the comment section, proving Lilly’s point. On the other hand, Avengers: Infinity War clearly killed the characters at its end.

Ironically enough, Lilly’s Hope van Dyne from Ant-Man and The Wasp has a couple of similarities to her LOST counterpart of Kate Austen: both are fugitives (thanks to the Sokovia Accords in The Wasp’s case) and both wish they could see their mothers again. Lilly, however, didn’t make such a connection until prompted in the interview featured in the video at the top of the page.

“I never make the connection,” Lilly said. “You know who I felt more was Tauriel and The Wasp. I felt much more of a similarity there because they’re both expert fighters and warriors, and they’re very smart, but Kate’s such a… She’s such a mess!”

