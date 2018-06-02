‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Theory Says Doctor Strange Caused Captain Marvel’s Return

Avengers: Infinity War left Marvel fans with loads of questions, including why Doctor Strange would give over the time stone to Thanos. A new theory suggests that he did it…for Captain Marvel?

Yep, and the theory is pretty compelling. To give you some context, this theory is from Reddit user WamsyTheOneAndOnly, and seems to start right after Doctor Strange comes out of his meditation and tells Iron Man about all the futures he’s just seen. This is what sets up Strange’s future decision of giving the Time Stone over, telling Stark at the time it was the only way.

The theory states that after seeing the future where they win, he had to set off some dominoes, and that means going back in time.

“Doctor strange knows what happens in the future, he sets it up in fact”, WamsyTheOneAndOnly writes. “He knew that Thanos had to snap his fingers at that exact right time and under all these certain conditions for them to win. He’s setting up Captain Marvel‘s return to Earth. I believe he’ll appear in the CM movie and tell Fury it is vital for him to carry around with him the pager to contact Captain Marvel.”

This also explains why in Captain America: The Winter Soldier a Hydra agent mentions Stephen Strange’s name as an enemy, as meeting him in the past Fury would’ve lited him in their database as an ally.

“Nick Fury, knowing about Steven Strange lists him as an ally to shield which of course is how Hydra knows about him despite him being a neurosurgeon (anyone who is an ally of SHIELD is a threat to HYDRA).”

WamsyTheOneAndOnly also makes a good point about Fury’s reaction to Maria Hill turning to dust in front of him, which is shocked but not completely surprised. All of that comes from Strange’s previous warning.

“He warns him of an event in the future referring to the people turning to dust without warning, this is why Fury’s instant reaction to seeing Maria Hill turn to ash was to run to the pager, but what our good friend Sorcerer Supreme didn’t mention was the fact that he does not survive hence the “Mother Fu…” at the very end. We should also take note that the way he says it isn’t panicked or scared, he’s confident that Strange knows what he’s doing.”

That really makes a great deal of sense, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see something along those lines happen in the film. That means that Strange saw the only way they could win is by bringing in some help, and going back in time allows for Fury to get the pager before Captain Marvel leaves Earth, giving the heroes reinforcements after Thanos succeeds in wiping out half the universe.

Sure this is just a theory, but it’s pretty great one. It also could be the way to tether the upcoming Captain Marvel solo movie with Avengers 4, having Strange deliver the message in her movie. Guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

So, what do you think of the theory Marvel fans? Let us know in the comments!

H/T Express.co.uk