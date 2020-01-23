Shang-Chi Star Awkwafina Arrives in Australia Ahead of Marvel Filming

As one of the most-anticipated of Marvel Studios’ upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films, there has been a lot of speculation about precisely when Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will commence filming. Earlier this month, Kevin Feige confirmed that the film would head into production soon with work taking place in Australia and now it appears that “soon” could be sooner than we think. A post from star Awkwafina on Tuesday revealed that the actress is in Sydney, Australia, potentially to begin work on Shang-Chi.

On Tuesday, Awkwafina posted brief clip on her Instagram Story in which she opened up curtains in what appeared to be a hotel room to take in the view of the Sydney Harbour. She captioned the short clip “Good morning Sydney!”

While the post doesn’t directly indicate that she’s there to work on Shang-Chi, as was noted previously, Feige has indicated that Australia is a location where production on the film will take place.

“I went to my then assistant Jonathan Schwartz, who is now in Australia producing Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings that goes into production in a few months,” Feige said during a talk with the New York Film Academy. “Shang-Chi is going to be so much more than a kung-fu movie, but it has elements of that which we’re excited about.”

Feige’s not the only one who has talked about the potential of Shang-Chi, either. Simu Liu, who recently joked about the rumors of when the film would start filming himself, told the South China Morning Post that the film could “change the world.”

“To take a quote from Stan Lee, the legend himself, ‘With great power there must also come great responsibility’,” he said. “But I think the reason I have the platform I do is because I’ve leaned into my Asianness. If you are going to ask an entire population to support you, to rally behind you and give you a platform, I won’t shy away from that responsi­bility. I feel like we’ve been shying away from it as people for too long, especially the children of immigrants who are taught to keep their heads down. We have reached the limit of that philosophy.”

